On the second year anniversary of the late Kobe Bryant’s death, EBONY takes a stroll down memory lane to some of the late basketball players’ best moments. From getting drafted to meeting his wife Vanessa and starting a family to to creating iconic moments that will go down in sports history, Kobe will forever live within our hearts.

Rest well, King!

A STAR IS BORN

The Los Angeles introduce there star draft pick. From left: General Manager Jerry West, Kobe Bryant and then-Head Coach Del Harris. Image: Steve Grayson/WireImage.

Kobe with coach Phil Jackson in the third quarter of Game 4 of the Western Conference Finals against the Sacramento Kings at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on May 26, 2002. Image: Lucy Nicholson/AFP via Getty Images.

Kobe, all fired up, in the fourth quarter against the Denver Nuggets in Game Two of the Western Conference Quarterfinals during the 2008 NBA Playoffs at Staples Center on April 23, 2008 in Los Angeles, California.Image: Copyright 2008 Lisa Blumenfeld

We the best! Kobe holds up the Larry O’Brien trophy after the Lakers defeated the Boston Celtics in Game Seven of the 2010 NBA Finals at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles. Image: Christian Petersen/Getty Images.

A LEGEND AMONGST LEGENDS

Los Angeles Lakers guard Kobe Bryant, who was 19 at this time, and Chicago Bulls guard Michael Jordan talk during a free-throw attempt during the fourth quarter December 17, 2010 at the United Center in Chicago. Image: Vincent LaForet/AFP via Getty Images.

Team USA’s Kobe Bryant and Dwyane Wade bite their medals on the podium after the men’s basketball gold medal match of the Beijing 2008 Olympic Games on August 24, 2008. Image: Filippo Monteforte/AFP via Getty Images.

With LeBron during a press conference ahead of the London 2012 Olympics on July 27, 2012. Image: Jeff Gross/Getty Images.

From left: Magic Johnson, LL Cool J and Kobe Bryant at a Los Angeles Dodgers baseball game against the New York Yankees on July 31, 2013 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles. Image: Jill Weisledero/Los Angeles Dodgers via Getty Images.

With President Barack Obama at the White House on January 25, 2010. The Lakers bested the Cleveland Cavaliers to win the championship in 2009. Image: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images.

IT’S ALL IN THE FAM

Kobe Bryant and his sisters Sharia Bryant and Shayla Bryant attend LAX Nightclub on October 14, 2009 in Las Vegas. Image: Chris Weeks/WireImage.

A young Kobe and his wife Vanessa at the official after party for the 2004 World Music Awardsat Body English in the Hard Rock Hotel in Las Vegas on September 15, 2005. Image: Frank Micelotta/Getty Images.

Fatherly love: Kobe and Gianna at the NBA All-Star Game 2016 at the Air Canada Centre on February 14, 2016 in Toronto. Image: Elsa/Getty Images.

With his girls Natalia and Gianna during a 2010 NBA Finals post game news conference at Staples Center on June 17, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Image: Lisa Blumenfeld/Getty Images.

Kobe and his fam at the premiere of Disney’s ‘A Wrinkle In Time’ at El Capitan Theatre on February 26, 2018 in Los Angeles. Image: Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend seated courtside with his family looks on during a basketball game between the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. The Lakers retired Bryant’s #8 and #24 jersey during the halftime ceremony. Image: Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images.

Kobe, with wife Vanessa and daughters Gianna Maria Onore , Natalia Diamante and Bianka Bella attend Kobe Bryant’s jersey retirement ceremony during halftime at the Los Angeles Lakers and the Golden State Warriors game at Staples Center on December 18, 2017 in Los Angeles. Image: Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images.

THE ALL STAR

It’s great to be king! Kobe with the championship trophy while riding in the victory parade for the the NBA basketball champion team on June 21, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Image: Noel Vasquez/Getty Images.

Kobe poses with his Oscar for Best Animated Short Film for Dear Basketball, during the 90th Annual Academy Awards on March 4, 2018. Image: Frederic J. Brown/AFP via Getty Images.