Pittsburgh Steelers Quarterback Dwayne Haskins Passes Away at 24

Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins passed away on Saturday morning after he was struck by a dump truck while walking on the South Florida highway, ESPN reports. Haskins was 24 years old.

Lt. Indiana Miranda, a spokesperson for the Florida Highway Patrol, said that Haskins was pronounced dead at the scene.

“He was attempting to cross the westbound lanes of Interstate 595 when there was oncoming traffic,” Miranda said in an emailed statement.

No explanation was given as to why Haskins was at the location and the accident caused the highway to be shut down for several hours. Miranda described it as “an open traffic homicide investigation.”

Haskins was in South Florida training with other Steelers quarterbacks, running backs and wide receivers in preparation for the upcoming season.

“I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins,” Steelers coach Mike Tomlin said in a statement. “He quickly became part of our Steelers family upon his arrival in Pittsburgh and was one of our hardest workers, both on the field and in our community. Dwayne was a great teammate, but even more so a tremendous friend to so many. I am truly heartbroken.”

Statement from Head Coach Mike Tomlin: pic.twitter.com/hI5QaKzBUq — Pittsburgh Steelers (@steelers) April 9, 2022

“Our thoughts and prayers are with his wife, Kalabrya, and his entire family during this difficult time,” he added.



During his standout season at Ohio State University in 2018, Haskins set Big Ten Conference records including single-season passing yards (4,831), touchdown passes (50), and total offensive yards (4,939).

He was drafted 15th in the 2019 NFL Draft pick by the Washington Commanders. He then went on to the Pittsburgh Steelers following two seasons with the Commanders.

“We are devastated to hear the news of the tragic passing of Dwayne Haskins Jr.,” Commanders owners Daniel and Tanya Snyder said in a statement. “He was a young man with a tremendous amount of potential who had an infectious personality. To say we are heartbroken is an understatement. Our hearts and prayers are with the members of Dwayne’s family and all of those who knew him and loved him.”

Statement from co-owners Dan and Tanya Snyder pic.twitter.com/6Dn0z3RbeQ — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) April 9, 2022

“Dwayne was a talented young man who had a long life ahead of him,” Commanders coach Ron Rivera said in a statement. “This is a very sad time and I am honestly at a loss for words. I know I speak for the rest of our team in saying he will be sorely missed. Our entire team is sending our heartfelt condolences and thoughts and prayers to the Haskins family at this time.”

We offer our prayers and condolences to the family and friends of Dwayne Haskins.