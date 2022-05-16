Stephen Curry Finally Receives His College Degree, After 13 Years

13 years after he first began, NBA superstar Stephen Curry has completed his college degree, ESPN reports. He received a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in sociology from Davidson College in North Carolina.

On Twitter, the Golden State Warriors paid tribute to Curry for his significant accomplishment.

13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad.



Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College.



Congrats to the Class of 2022! pic.twitter.com/R3giuMtPDx — Golden State Warriors (@warriors) May 15, 2022

“13 years after entering the NBA, Stephen Curry is a college grad,” the tweet read. ”Stephen completed his final semester of coursework this spring and will receive a Bachelor of Arts degree with a major in Sociology from Davidson College. Congrats to the Class of 2022!”

Although he was a three-time NBA champion, a two-time MVP and a global icon, Curry remained one semester short of graduating, so he re-enrolled at Davidson for the spring semester.

While he did not attend Sunday’s commencement, his name was listed among the graduates.

Now that he is a college graduate, Curry’s jersey will eventually be raised into the rafters and retired by his alma mater. According to school policy, the college only retires the number of players who graduate.

Currently, Curry is preparing to play in the Western Conference Finals against the Dallas Mavericks on Wednesday, May 18th.