|These Caribbean Owned Spirit Brands Capture the Essence of the Islands|Teen Dead and Others Injured at Juneteenth Advocacy and Music Festival in D.C. on Sunday|Cleveland Browns Quarterback Deshaun Watson Settles 20 of the 24 Sexual Misconduct Lawsuits|New York Enacts Landmark John Lewis Voting Rights into Law|Stephen Curry’s Underrated Announces Inaugural National Golf Tour|Bridgerton’s Regé-Jean Page Is the New Face of Armani’s Fragrance|Nipsey Hussle’s Family Launches Cannabis Dispensary in L.A.|Yoga Instructor Dr. Chelsea Jackson Roberts Modernizes the Ancient Practice With a Hip Hop Soundtrack|Beyoncé Steps Into Her House Music Bag With New Track ‘Break My Soul’|Serena Williams and the Life Cycle of Athletic Greatness

Stephen Curry’s Underrated Announces Inaugural National Golf Tour

Stephen-curry-51622
Image: Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Fresh off winning his fourth NBA Championship and first Finals MVP, Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf initiative has officially announced the launch of the Underrated Golf Tour.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the national tour will consist of four regional stops at this country’s most elite golf courses. Tour stops will include Cog Hill Golf Club outside of Chicago, June 21-23, 2022; Wickenburg Ranch outside of Phoenix, June 29-July 1 2022; Golf Club of Houston,  July 17-19, 2022; and Innisbrook – Copperhead, outside of Tampa, August 8-10, 2022. 

On each stop of the tour, 60 athletes will participate in tournament-style events and team-building activities while networking with golf executives and college golf coaches to develop their skills. Following the blueprint of the UNDERRATED Basketball Tour and Championships, “the tour will help identify and recognize the best players at each of the regional matches through a performative star scoring system, in partnership with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).” The 24 best boys and girls from the tour will compete for the Curry Cup at the season-ending UNDERRATED Tour Championship.

“UNDERRATED Golf is all about aligning opportunities with talented student-athletes who represent the passion and precision of the game,” Curry said in a statement. “This tour is opening doors for young, underrepresented golfers to showcase their skill and play on some of the most revered courses across the country—where they can experience new greens and inspiring views—while elevating their techniques and strategies alongside like-minded players. I’m so excited to bring the UNDERRATED mindset and program we activated for basketball to the timeless sport of golf.”

For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.