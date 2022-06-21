Stephen Curry’s Underrated Announces Inaugural National Golf Tour

Fresh off winning his fourth NBA Championship and first Finals MVP, Stephen Curry’s UNDERRATED Golf initiative has officially announced the launch of the Underrated Golf Tour.

According to a press release obtained by EBONY, the national tour will consist of four regional stops at this country’s most elite golf courses. Tour stops will include Cog Hill Golf Club outside of Chicago, June 21-23, 2022; Wickenburg Ranch outside of Phoenix, June 29-July 1 2022; Golf Club of Houston, July 17-19, 2022; and Innisbrook – Copperhead, outside of Tampa, August 8-10, 2022.

On each stop of the tour, 60 athletes will participate in tournament-style events and team-building activities while networking with golf executives and college golf coaches to develop their skills. Following the blueprint of the UNDERRATED Basketball Tour and Championships, “the tour will help identify and recognize the best players at each of the regional matches through a performative star scoring system, in partnership with the American Junior Golf Association (AJGA).” The 24 best boys and girls from the tour will compete for the Curry Cup at the season-ending UNDERRATED Tour Championship.

“UNDERRATED Golf is all about aligning opportunities with talented student-athletes who represent the passion and precision of the game,” Curry said in a statement. “This tour is opening doors for young, underrepresented golfers to showcase their skill and play on some of the most revered courses across the country—where they can experience new greens and inspiring views—while elevating their techniques and strategies alongside like-minded players. I’m so excited to bring the UNDERRATED mindset and program we activated for basketball to the timeless sport of golf.”

For more information, please visit www.stayunderrated.com.