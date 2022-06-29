|10 Linen Dresses to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe|Chef Omar Tate Partners With Bombay Bramble Gin for Dinner Series Honoring Black Farmers|Bruce’s Beach Finally Returned to Black Family|McDonald’s Teams Up With Marcus Graham Project to Help Cultivate Diverse New Class of Marketing Professionals|AltFinance Celebrates First-Year Success With $2 Million Dollar Commitment to HBCUs|Fannie Mae Releases Plan to Make Housing More Accessible to Black Americans|These Sleek, Tech-Forward Home Devices Are Worth Splurging On|The NBA Hops on the Metaverse With a New Mobile App to Level Up Your Basketball Skills|10 Plus-Size Amazon Finds for a Last-Minute Slay|LeBron James Triple Logoman Card Sells for $2.4 Million at Auction

The NBA Hops on the Metaverse With a New Mobile App to Level Up Your Basketball Skills

nab-all-world
Image: courtesy of NBA All-World.
The Metaverse is consistently shifting how we work, play and think on a daily basis. With the ultimate goal of building an inclusive community that provides value and solace to all, it continues to prove the limitlessness of creativity through technological advancement.

The National Basketball Association is the next entity to hop on the Metaverse wave with the introduction of NBA All-World. In collaboration with the National Basketball Players Association and mobile app development company Niantic, NBA All-World is a free game that will launch during the 2022-2023 season. The on-the-go game will allow users to compete as actual players using geolocation and immersive features.

“NBA All-World represents an industry first in sports games, as an original, real-world mobile game that will appeal to casual and core NBA fans alike,” said Marcus Matthews, Senior Producer at Niantic. “We’re creating and designing a game that empowers players to represent where they’re from and showcase their individual style.”

Players play one-on-one games to become king of the court. Once their team is strong enough, they can challenge and compete against today’s NBA greats and recruit them to their team. They can also visit Drop Zones to acquire custom apparel, including collectible sneakers, jerseys, and more, to outfit their roster.

“Through our partnership with Niantic, NBA All-World will provide fans across the globe the opportunity to fully immerse themselves into the energy and excitement of the NBA,”said Matt Holt, Head of Consumer Products at the NBA. “Evident in the name of the game itself, we look forward to engaging with our fans around the world through this immersive experience.”

Check out a preview of NBA All-World in the teaser video below:

