U.S. Olympian Allyson Felix Will Retire After the 2022 Season

Allyson Felix, the most decorated athlete in the history of U.S. track and field, has announced that she will retire at the end of the 2022 season, NPR reports.

Felix took to Instagram to share her announcement.

“As a little girl they called chicken legs, never in my wildest dreams would I have imagined I’d have a career like this. I have so much gratitude for this sport that has changed my life,” her post read.” I have given everything I have to running and for the first time, I’m not sure if I have anything left to give. I want to say goodbye and thank you to the sport and people who have helped shape me the only way I know-how—with one last run.”

“This season isn’t about the time on the clock, it’s simply about joy. If you see me on the track this year I hope to share a moment, a memory, and my appreciation with you,” her post continued. “This season I’m running for women. I’m running for a better future for my daughter. I’m running for you. More to come on that, so stay tuned, but I’ll be sharing a series of announcements that I’m hoping will make the world better for women.”

“Here’s to my final season,” she wrote.

Since her debut at the Olympic Games in Athens in 2004, Felix has won 11 Olympic medals throughout her illustrious career.

When she’s not on the track, Felix has advocated for maternal health for Black women, after going public with her story of delivering her daughter by an emergency C-section.

Back in 2021, she established a grant for Olympic athletes who are mothers to support their childcare needs while they compete abroad, and she criticized Nike, her former sponsor, when the company refused to compensate her while she was on maternity leave.

“There have been so many women before me who had to stay silent about their fight, and so for me to be able to step out …” she said. “I think my daughter gave me the courage to do that.”