Your Guide to Everything Happening at This Year’s NBA All-Star Weekend

This weekend the city of Cleveland will play host to the 71st annual of the NBA All-Star Game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, making this the third time that the Cleveland area will host the All-Star Game. In addition to the highly-anticipated exhibition game that features some of the greatest players from the NBA, the Cleveland community is preparing to make sure that all attendees experience the best that the city has to offer. Festivities will kick off today and continue throughout the weekend, with numerous opportunities for the entire family to enjoy.

To bring you up to speed on all the events, here’s your guide to everything happening at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

FRIDAY

NBA Ice Buckets, Tower City, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

NBA Crossover, Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.

Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Wolstein Center, 7 p.m.

Clorox Rising Stars, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 9 p.m.

Michelob Ultra presents NBA Jamz with Nelly featuring Reese LAFLARE, Cleveland Public Auditorium, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

TRBF Black Business Expo: All-Star Edition—Tower City Skylight Concourse, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

NBA All-Star Practice, Wolstein Center, 11 a.m.

NBA Ice Buckets, Tower City, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Food Hall, Tower City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

NBA Crossover, Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.

NBA HBCU Classic, Wolstein Center, 2 p.m.

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 8 p.m. Taco Bell Skills Challenge Team Rooks: • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder Team Cavs: Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland, Cleveland CavaliersEvan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers Team Antetokounmpos: •Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks MTN Dew 3-Point Contest Participants are Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies, C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors, Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves AT&T Slam Dunk Particpants are Jalen Green, Houston Rockets, Obi Toppin, New Yotk Knicks, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors, and Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic

State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Concert featuring DJ Khaled and Friends, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

SUNDAY