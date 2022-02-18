|Megan Thee Stallion to Star in a Musical Film|Your Guide to Everything Happening at This Year’s NBA All-Star Weekend|Angela Simmons Talks Being Your Best Self, Her Two New Shows, and Balancing Parenthood on Your Own|Howard Women’s Lacrosse Team Subjected to Racial Slurs Before a Game at Presbyterian College in South Carolina|EBONY Rundown: Wendy Williams Breaks Silence Amidst Health Hiatus, Rockmond Dunbar Sues Disney for ‘9-1-1’ Dismissal, and More|Prosecutors Agree to Lessen Kim Potter’s Sentence|West Virginia Lawmaker Sues Anti-Abortion Group for Racist Harassment|From a Man’s Point of View: Why Women Should Never Settle|Steph and Ayesha Curry Discuss ‘About Last Night’|Get Ready With Me: Quincy for Coach’s Fall 2022 Runway Show

Your Guide to Everything Happening at This Year’s NBA All-Star Weekend

Jarrett Allen, Darius Garland, Evan Mobley and Isaac Okoro of the Cleveland Cavaliers. Image: NBA.

This weekend the city of Cleveland will play host to the 71st annual of the NBA All-Star Game at the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, making this the third time that the Cleveland area will host the All-Star Game. In addition to the highly-anticipated exhibition game that features some of the greatest players from the NBA, the Cleveland community is preparing to make sure that all attendees experience the best that the city has to offer. Festivities will kick off today and continue throughout the weekend, with numerous opportunities for the entire family to enjoy.

To bring you up to speed on all the events, here’s your guide to everything happening at the 2022 NBA All-Star Weekend.

FRIDAY

  • NBA Ice Buckets, Tower City, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • NBA Crossover, Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.
  • Ruffles NBA All-Star Celebrity Game, Wolstein Center, 7 p.m.
  • Clorox Rising Stars,  Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 9 p.m.
  • Michelob Ultra presents NBA Jamz with Nelly featuring Reese LAFLARE, Cleveland Public Auditorium, 9:30 p.m.

SATURDAY

  • TRBF Black Business Expo: All-Star Edition—Tower City Skylight Concourse, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.
  • NBA All-Star Practice, Wolstein Center, 11 a.m.
  • NBA Ice Buckets, Tower City, 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.
  • Food Hall, Tower City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • NBA Crossover,  Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.
  • NBA HBCU Classic, Wolstein Center, 2 p.m.
  • State Farm All-Star Saturday Night, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 8 p.m.
    • Taco Bell Skills Challenge 
    • Team Rooks:
    • • Scottie Barnes, Toronto Raptors, Cade Cunningham, Detroit Pistons. Josh Giddey, Oklahoma City Thunder
    • Team Cavs:
    • Jarrett Allen, Cleveland Cavaliers, Darius Garland, Cleveland CavaliersEvan Mobley, Cleveland Cavaliers
    • Team Antetokounmpos:
    • •Giannis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks, Alex Antetokounmpo, Raptors905, Thanasis Antetokounmpo, Milwaukee Bucks
    • MTN Dew 3-Point Contest 
    • Participants are Desmond Bane, Memphis Grizzlies, C.J. McCollum, New Orleans Pelicans. Fred VanVleet, Toronto Raptors, Luke Kennard, Los Angeles Clippers, Patty Mills, Brooklyn Nets, Trae Young, Atlanta Hawks, Zach Lavine, Chicago Bulls, Karl-Anthony Towns, Minnesota Timberwolves
    • AT&T Slam Dunk 
    • Particpants are Jalen Green, Houston Rockets, Obi Toppin, New Yotk Knicks, Juan Toscano-Anderson, Golden State Warriors, and  Cole Anthony, Orlando Magic
  • State Farm All-Star Saturday Night Concert featuring DJ Khaled and Friends, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

SUNDAY

  • Food Hall, Tower City, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.
  • NBA Legends Awards,  Noon
  • AT&T Pregame Concert Sunday with Jack Harlow featuring Cautious Clay. Cleveland Public Auditorium, 3 p.m.
  • NBA Ice Buckets,  Tower City, noon to 5 p.m.
  • NBA Crossover, Cleveland Public Auditorium, noon to 8 p.m.
  • NBA G League Next Gem Game, Wolstein Center, 2 p.m.
  • 71st NBA All-Star Game, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, 8 p.m.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

