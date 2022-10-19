Georgia gubernatorial candidate Stacey Abrams has garnered the support of many this election season. From voter merchandise in collaboration with EBONY 2022 Power 100 awardee Brandon Blackwood, plenty of folks across the country are invested in seeing her win.

Legendary drummer, award-winning filmmaker and cultural pillar Questlove invited the politician onto his podcast Questlove Supreme where they discussed Abrams's beginnings, 2022 midterm elections, voter registration, what she offers Georgia as a candidate for governor and how she aims to make integral changes that benefit the Black community. In the episode, Stacey also detailed the importance of voting in the 2022 midterm elections taking place on November 8, 2022. If Abrams is to win, she will become the first Black woman governor in United States history.

During the interview, the panel and Abrams specifically spoke about what's at stake for George this midterm election and encouraging Black people, especially Black men, to show up and vote. "When you have communities with generational poverty, generational stereotypes, generational disinvestment, government doesn't work... we finally started to make some progress at the federal level but state government is the intervener that stops many good things from happening. Governors matter especially now," said Abrams.

Watch the full episode below.