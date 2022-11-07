BET will air “State of Our Union: Reproductive Rights,” a special primetime conversation, featuring Vice President Kamala Harris, on its station tonight. Errin Haines, editor-at-large at The 19th News along with actress DeWanda Wise will join the Vice-President for this important dialogue.

Filmed in the Cramton Auditorium at Howard University in front of a live audience of Black women and community stakeholders, the critical one-hour-long conversation centers on women’s access to healthcare and reproductive rights.

Since May, Vice President Harris has been crisscrossing the country holding almost nearly 40 convenings in more than 14 states “to bring together leaders who are on the frontlines fighting to protect reproductive rights.” Additionally, she has convened 180+ state legislators from 18 states, “as well as health care providers, constitutional law experts, faith leaders, state attorneys general, disability rights leaders, higher education leaders, students, and advocates.”

The Vice President has participated in several forums on healthcare access and reproductive rights in Connecticut, Texas, California, New Mexico, Minnesota and Pennsylvania.

Harris spoke about the necessity of women making important decisions about their reproductive health without the intervention of the government.

“Understand again that when we’re talking about these kinds of attacks on the right to privacy, it comes from a belief that an individual should be able to decide certain things for themselves,” she said. “I think of these issues as the issues that relate to heart and home, that government should not be making these decisions for you.”

The battle for women’s reproductive rights has been a major political debate ever since the Supreme Court overturned the landmark Roe vs Wade decision. According to legal experts, the decision to overturn Roe is one of the few times the Supreme Court has ever “invalidated an earlier decision that declared a constitutional right.” Also, the ruling marks one of the few instances that the court took away a right that was publically supported.

“Reproductive health is yet another critical issue directly impacting the lives of women in the Black community,” Connie Orlando, EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy added. “It is imperative that we continue to hold space for meaningful dialogue and remain steadfast in our commitment to inform, engage and mobilize our collective voices, not just during election season but year-round. We look forward to facilitating this conversation with Vice President Harris and will continue to encourage engagement while providing vital resources for pathbreaking civic impact.”

“State of Our Union: Reproductive Rights,” premieres on Monday, November 7, 2022 at 9:00 pm ET/PT on BET, BET Her, MTV2, VH1 and POP.