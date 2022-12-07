Eight-time NBA All-Star and two-time MVP Stephen Curry has been named the 2022 SI's Sportsperson of the Year, reports Sports Illustrated. He joins LeBron James, Tom Brady, and Tiger Woods as a multiple winner of the distinguished award.

Already considered one of the NBA greats, the 2021-22 season was one of Curry’s best. He led the Golden State Warriors to their fourth championship in seven years, winning his first Finals MVP. Also, he made NBA history by becoming the all-time leader in 3-pointers.

Curry spoke on the importance of cultivating a winning culture for the Golden State Warriors and overcoming challenges as a leader.

“Winning is fun,” Curry said. “We all know that. But to do it in a way that people speak on our culture, speak on my leadership, you have the respect of people around you—like, all that stuff matters in the big picture. And it’s hard to do.”

Off the court, Curry’s impact is even more impressive. He went back and earned his degree from Davidson College, 13 years later, after leaving the college his junior season. His alma mater also retired his jersey. His charitable organization, Eat. Learn. Play. Foundation that he founded with his wife Ayesha has provides literacy grants and provides meals to food-insecure youth. Curry also underwrote the men’s and women’s golf teams at Howard University and launched the Underrated Golf Tour, a junior circuit that seeks to make the sport more diverse and inclusive. If that wasn’t enough, he is a co-chair of Michelle Obama’s When We All Vote initiative. ”

Established in 1954, the SI Sportsperson of the Year award is one of the most hallowed awards in sports. Other previous winners include Muhammad Ali, Michael Jordan, Bill Russell and Serena Williams.