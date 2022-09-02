There’s no denying that Steve Harvey’s outfit game is always on point. You have to admit the man has incredible style. This is all thanks to Elly Karamoh, his Paris-born stylist.
Karamoh got his love for fashion early on from his mother who wore Haute brands such as Chanel and Celine. He was the best-dressed boy at his American high school. He even started his own business bleaching and distressing jeans for his peers. After high school, he went on to attend the Art Institute of Atlanta for fashion design. Eventually, he went on to start styling athletes before receiving a call from the mom of his friend Lori Harvey who asked if he’d like to style her husband Steve and the rest is history.
Here, Karamoh, a brand spokesperson for the men's skincare brand Anthony, dishes on his favorite grooming products that help him look and feel good.