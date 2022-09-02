There’s no denying that Steve Harvey’s outfit game is always on point. You have to admit the man has incredible style. This is all thanks to Elly Karamoh, his Paris-born stylist.

Karamoh got his love for fashion early on from his mother who wore Haute brands such as Chanel and Celine. He was the best-dressed boy at his American high school. He even started his own business bleaching and distressing jeans for his peers. After high school, he went on to attend the Art Institute of Atlanta for fashion design. Eventually, he went on to start styling athletes before receiving a call from the mom of his friend Lori Harvey who asked if he’d like to style her husband Steve and the rest is history.

Here, Karamoh, a brand spokesperson for the men's skincare brand Anthony, dishes on his favorite grooming products that help him look and feel good.

Image: courtesy of Anthony.

“I am obsessed with the smell!”

Anthony Facial Scrub, $40, anthony.com

Image: courtesy of Gillette.

"I shave my head with a Gillette shaver: I have been bald since I was 19 years old lol and no shaver has been kept as baby bum bald at Gillette."

Gillette Labs Exfoliating Bar Razor, $23, gillette.com

Image: courtesy of Anthony.

“I can't live without serum it's just a way to finish a proper skin routine.”

Anthony High-Performance Vitamin C Facial Serum, $50, anthony.com



Image: courtesy of Walgreens.

"What can I say, I like to be squeaky clean"

Body Benefits by Body Image Exfoliating Bath Sponge, $2, walgreens.com

Image: courtesy of Neiman Marcus.

"I've been wearing TERRE for about 10 years now it’s just my scent of choice."

Hermès Terre d’Hermés Eau Givree Eau de Parfum, $137, neimanmarcus.com

Image: courtesy of Anthony.

“I honestly love that I can travel with these wipes and have a clean face on the go.”

Anthony Shower Sheets, $18, anthony.com