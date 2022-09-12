Studio 189 co-founders Rosario Dawson and Abrima Erwiah started their Spring/Summer 2023 runway show, which took place on September 11, 2022, with a voiceover dedicated to Erwiah's late father, who recently passed away. The focused message and collection spoke to the importance of family and community embedded in the brands support for infrastructure and retail in Accra, Ghana.

A look from Studio 189 Spring 2023 runway presentation. Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images.

“I am inspired by the stories that are woven into our culture and into cloth, and that carry us through the past and onto the future,” wrote Erwiah in the show's notes.

Looks from Studio 189 Spring 2023 runway presentation. Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images.

A lesson in maximalism, with layered mix-match patterns, patchwork and clashing styling, the African-inspired collection, titled "Mélange," featured vibrant designs and eye-catching prints. The brand incorporated African craftsmanship such as indigo dyeing, kente weaving and Bogolanfini Mudcloth, with recycled materials, pineapple leather and tencel.

A look from Studio 189 Spring 2023 runway presentation. Image: Monica Schipper/Getty Images.

Models of all backgrounds, sizes and ages walked down the runway in flowy printed dresses, daring cutouts and pairings of multiple prints and patterns.