The Block Is Hot: The 10 Best Dressed Men of the New Year, So Far

We’re back like we never left with another week of great style from men across the diaspora. As we’re still trying to survive the winter cold, we’re doing it in style. While searching through the gram for the best-dressed guys of the week, we saw that they all had layering and coziness in common. From oversized puffer coats to floor-length coats appropriate enough for work and chic enough for brunch, these fellas showed up for the second week of 2022. Get into their gear below.

Also, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Shannon XVII

Greg Ntore

Courtney C

Allen Onyia

Teddy Flame

Asher Brunings

Neal Jolly

ARJAY

Issia Gasylla

Ezekiel Uriah