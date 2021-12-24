|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women for Holiday Dressing Inspo|BoohooMan Is Getting Active With Its ‘Night Vision’ Capsule Collection|Hollywood’s Black Leading Ladies Are Getting Their Spotlight in Marcellas Reynolds’ Visual Anthology ‘Supreme Actresses’|Audra McDonald Set to Premiere in Duke Ellington’s ‘Black, Brown and Beige’ With Royal Philharmonic|EBONY Rundown: Autopsy Reveals NFL Player Vincent Jackson Died of Alcohol-Related Complications, and More|Former Police Officer Kim Potter Found Guilty of Manslaughter in the Death of Daunte Wright|New Polling Shows Republicans Could Flip Two Senate Seats in 2022 Election|Georgia’s GOP Purges Black Democrats From Local Election Board|Indiana Bank Settles Housing Loan Discrimination Lawsuit|Congressional Panel to Investigate Astroworld Festival Tragedy

The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women for Holiday Dressing Inspo

Image: courtesy of Monica Denise

Just before you jaunt off for your Christmas holiday, we’re back with another list of the best-dressed women of Instagram this week. Looking for dressing inspiration? The ladies below show us how to show up and show out this holiday season. From layering chic trenches over your fit to flaunting long velvet dresses with thigh-high slits in a festive colorway, these fierce ladies show us how to create lewks no matter our destination. Recreate these looks for that “rich auntie bearing fabulous gifts” vibe. 

Fatou B. Barry

Sabine Stinger

Rubeiri Plus

Tenicka Boyd

Monica

Adewunmi Erhabor

Jariatu Danita

Anayka Pomare

Mattie Labanarose Reynolds

Lori Harvey

