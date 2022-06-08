10 Father’s Day Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad

This Father’s Day let’s equip the outdoors-loving dad in your life with some new swag. Whether he’s into camping, hiking, fishing, grilling or just riding bikes, we’ve got you covered with ideas. For the dads that enjoy waking up at dawn to go fishing, a new fishing rod, waterproof boots and coveralls are the perfect gift. For the dad that loves camping, he’s due for a tent upgrade as well as a new lantern, grill and sleeping bag. And it may be a cliché to gift your Mother Nature-loving dad a flannel shirt, but it’s only right to have him rocking a plaid while chopping campfire wood.

Below are 10 gifts to give active dads who love to spend time out in the fresh air.

Paramount Apparel Mossy Oak Elite Pineland Bib, $80, fieldandstreamshop.com



Woolrich Alaskan Melton Shirt, $295, woolrich.com



Muck Chore Hi Waterproof Work Boots, $120, dickssportinggoods.com



The North Face Wawona 4-Person Tent, $350, thenorthface.com



Winado Portable Charcoal Grill Barbecue, $170, sears.com



Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler, $325, yeti.com



Pendleton Roll-up Blanket, $169, pendleton-usa.com



L.L.Bean Streamlight Ultra II Freshwater Fly Rod Outfit, $259, llbean.com



Barebones Forest Lantern, $80, barebonesliving.com

