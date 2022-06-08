|Happy Birthday, Kanye West! A Tribute to Ye’s Style|Decorate Your Child’s Birthday Party With This Black-Owned Brand|Mia Cooley Founded xHood As An Inclusive Community to Empower Black LGBTQ+ Parents|10 Father’s Day Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad|Dominique Jackson on Her New Show ‘The Book of Queer’|This Black-Owned Multicourse Dinner Party Is More Than Just a Vibe|Houston Non-Profit Launches Summer Camp for Young Black Men Pursuing Medicine|Vice President Kamala Harris Engages Faith Leaders on Gun Violence Issues|NBA All-Star Chris Paul Partners With Plant-Based Brand to Bring Nutrition and Scholarships to HBCUs|Cardi B and Reebok Are Back With the Release of Their Enchanted Collection

10 Father’s Day Gifts for the Outdoorsy Dad

outdoorsy-fathers-day-gift-guide-6822
Image: Inti St Clair/Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

This Father’s Day let’s equip the outdoors-loving dad in your life with some new swag. Whether he’s into camping, hiking, fishing, grilling or just riding bikes, we’ve got you covered with ideas. For the dads that enjoy waking up at dawn to go fishing, a new fishing rod, waterproof boots and coveralls are the perfect gift. For the dad that loves camping, he’s due for a tent upgrade as well as a new lantern, grill and sleeping bag. And it may be a cliché to gift your Mother Nature-loving dad a flannel shirt, but it’s only right to have him rocking a plaid while chopping campfire wood.

Below are 10 gifts to give active dads who love to spend time out in the fresh air.

Image: courtesy of Field and Streams

Paramount Apparel Mossy Oak Elite Pineland Bib, $80, fieldandstreamshop.com
Image: courtesy of Woolrich

Woolrich Alaskan Melton Shirt, $295, woolrich.com
Image: courtesy of Dicks Sporting Goods

Muck Chore Hi Waterproof Work Boots, $120, dickssportinggoods.com 
Image: courtesy of The North Face

The North Face Wawona 4-Person Tent, $350, thenorthface.com
Image: courtesy of Sears

Winado Portable Charcoal Grill Barbecue, $170, sears.com
Image: courtesy of Yeti

Yeti Hopper M20 Backpack Soft Cooler, $325, yeti.com
Image: courtesy of Pendleton

Pendleton Roll-up Blanket, $169, pendleton-usa.com
Image: courtesy of L.L. Bean

L.L.Bean Streamlight Ultra II Freshwater Fly Rod Outfit, $259, llbean.com
Image: courtesy of Barebones

Barebones Forest Lantern, $80, barebonesliving.com 
Image: courtesy of Aventon

Aventon Ebike, $1,999, aventon.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.