10 LGBTQ+ Fashion and Beauty Influencers to Follow Right Now

With June being Pride month, we’ve gathered the top Black LGBTQ+ influencers to follow for style and beauty content on Instagram. Whether you’re gay, queer, bi, lesbian, straight—or whatever you identify as—these 10 fashion and beauty influencers are the ones to know.

Sean Garrette

Sean Garrette is a beauty influencer and esthetician who’s worked with best-in class beauty brands such as Fenty Beauty and Dior.

Antoine Grégory

Antoine Gregory is a NewYork-based fashion editor, stylist and creative consultant. He’s also the brand director for Theophilio. But most importantly, he is the founder of Black Fashion Fair, a conceptual retail, educational, and cultural experience aimed toward the discovery and advancement of Black designers.

Kimberly Drew

Kimberly Drew is an art and culture curator and critic, co-editor of Black Futures and the author of the book This Is What I Know About Art.

Munroe Bergdorf

Munroe Bergdorf is a British model and trans activist. She’s made it her mission to open doors that were once closed to many.

Aaron Rose Philip

Philip is best known as the first disabled Black trans model signed to a major modeling agency. After years of being tired of not seeing diverse representation on the runway, Philips vowed that when her time came she would shake the game and that’s exactly she’s done.

Essie Golden

Essie is a thick girl and proud of it. She’s cemented her footprint in the sneaker world alongside hypebeasts and sneakerheads. She’s turned her footwear passion into a career when she co-founded Thick Lace, a community for plus size women who love kicks and streetwear.

Parker Kit Hill

You can spot Hill in epic designer campaigns. He can often be found in a Thom Browne full look on an ordinary weekday morning. The vine app OG started making funny viral videos which merged humor with fashion.

Kellon Deryck

Deryck is the man behind Meg the Stallion’s hair slayage. Need we say more?

Rickey Thompson

The viral sensation is former vine star who rose up the social media ladder with his funny clips about his love for clothing and his deep YouTube videos, where he opened up about being bullied in high school.

Myla

Myla has turned her passion for makeup recreation to creating impeccable drag queen looks on Ru Paul’s Drag Race.