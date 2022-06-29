|R. Kelly Sentenced to 30 Years in Federal Prison|10 Linen Dresses to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe|Chef Omar Tate Partners With Bombay Bramble Gin for Dinner Series Honoring Black Farmers|Bruce’s Beach Finally Returned to Black Family|McDonald’s Teams Up With Marcus Graham Project to Help Cultivate Diverse New Class of Marketing Professionals|AltFinance Celebrates First-Year Success With $2 Million Dollar Commitment to HBCUs|Fannie Mae Releases Plan to Make Housing More Accessible to Black Americans|These Sleek, Tech-Forward Home Devices Are Worth Splurging On|The NBA Hops on the Metaverse With a New Mobile App to Level Up Your Basketball Skills|10 Plus-Size Amazon Finds for a Last-Minute Slay

10 Linen Dresses to Refresh Your Summer Wardrobe

cult_gaia
Image: courtesy of Cult Gaia
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

The key to looking cool and stylish during the summer is never letting them see you sweat. To help combat the heat on super hot days while still looking cute, we suggest you invest in a linen dress. It’s the best option when the humidity is high to keep you looking fresh. The fabric is breathable and lightweight and won’t cling to your body on extra muggy days. Plus, the airy dresses are easy to style. Just throw on some jewelry, a darling bag, and chic flats and go on about your day. 

To make it easy-breezy for you, we’ve rounded up 10 of the best below..

Image: courtesy of Tory Burch.

Tory Burch Silk Chiffon Linen Burlap Dress, $1198, toryburch.com 
Image: courtesy of Scotch + Soda.

Scotch + Soda Shirtdress, $139, scotch-soda.com
 
Image: courtesy of Cos.

Cos Off-the-Shoulder Puff-Sleeve Dress, $135, cos.com
Image: courtesy of Casa Raki

Casa Raki Nina Organic Linen Tiered Mini Dress, $332, casaraki.com



Image: courtesy of Zimmermann

Zimmermann Dancer Picnic Dress, $490, zimmermann.com

Image: courtesy of Rixo

Rixo Ronan Zebra-Print Linen-Blend Mini Dress, $370, net-a-porter.com
Image: courtesy of Aje.

Aje Byblos Linen Button Mini Dress, $225, ajeworld.com
Image: courtesy of Eberjey. 

Eberjey The Harper Linen Dress, $198, nordstrom.com 
Image: courtesy of Zara.

Zara Linen Tunic Dress, $60, zara.com
Image: courtesy of Cult Gaia.

Cult Gaia Willow Dress, $558, cultgaia.com
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.