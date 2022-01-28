|The Block Is Hot: 10 Men With a Top-Tier Sneaker Game|Janet Jackson Spills on Her Rumored Secret Baby, and Other Tea We Discovered From Her Documentary|Multitalented Actor Hill Harper Inspires Us to Grow in Our Wealth|EBONY Rundown: ‘Abbot Elementary’ Breaks Ratings Record, VA Governor Announces Critical Race Theory Tip Line, and More|4 Self-Love Practices to Try From EBONY’s ‘Morning Mindset With Tai’ and Special Guest Bershan Shaw|Rep. Cori Bush’s Vehicle Struck by Gunfire in the St. Louis Area|Kate Spade New York Launches Social Impact Council With the Help of Taraji P. Henson|Black Women Finally Have a Chance at Filling a Supreme Court Seat|Dove’s Short Film ‘As Early As Five’ Is a Wake-Up Call Against Hair Discrimination|Family of Peter Bernardo Spencer Calls Death a ‘Modern-Day Lynching’

The Block Is Hot: 10 Men With a Top-Tier Sneaker Game

On this week’s edition of the Block Is Hot, we’re bringing you a roundup of fellas whose sneaker game is off the chain. Buying hot sneakers has become a bit of the luck of the draw these past several years. Now brands are having folks enter raffles and such, just praying to be a lucky winner who simply is granted access to be able to buy an in-demand pair. Despite how crazy the whole buying process has become, the guys we’ve gathered below have been blessed to cop the latest drops.

Peep how stylist Corey Stokes hit the Paris Fashion Week in his Pyer Moss white and yellow Sculpt sneakers with a colorful fit. Or, how the NBA star Russell Westbrook hopped out in a plaid two-piece, black balaclava and cream Converse sneakers—an OG that never goes out of style. From Lanvin trainers with extra-fat laces to too-hot to handle Nikes, these guys came out swinging.

And remember, if you think your fit for the week is fiyah, tag @VQVaughns on IG every Wednesday and include the hashtag #EBONYfashion to be considered for inclusion in the next edition of EBONY’s #theBlockIsHot.

Justin Touvor

Russell Westbrook

Corey Stokes

Jonate

Mateo Berry

Jeremy

Joshua Christopher

Jordan Tupak

Najm Loyd

Ryan Stoves

