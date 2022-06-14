9 Wide-Width Sandals That Are Actually Cute

While there are plenty of emerging brands offering stylish options for plus-size bodies (because anyone above a size 14 knows that the struggle to find good pieces can be real), wide-width shoes are a whole ‘nother story. Especially if you don’t wear a shoe size of an 8 or a 9. Yes, we want comfortable shoes with sensible heels and quality material, but without old church lady realness.

Many stylists will say that a great outfit begins from the ground up. And if you’ve ever compared real leather to, well, anything else, then you can clearly spot and feel the difference. But if you’re into more sustainable fabrics, there’s nothing to fear: there are still some great vegan leather and canvas alternatives for you, too.

Ahead, shop our edit of flat, mid and high-heeled sandals to wear out and about in the sunniest season.

FLAT SANDALS

Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter



The fashion gworls are going crazy for the industry’s latest upcoming mash-up, and rightfully so. These embellished buckles and velvet give me major Bridgerton-goes-to-the-beach vibes. Plus, these babies are adjustable, so you can loosen them up for a fit that’s right for you.



Birkenstock 1774 + Manolo Blahnik Arizona Crystal-Embellished Leather Sandals, $750, netaporter.com.



Image: courtesy of Tamara Mellon



Utilitarian chic at its finest. Try styling these adjustable-buckle sandals with a midi dress for work or with your favorite pair of distressed straight leg jeans and a flirty top for easy, breezy weekend brunch vibes.



Tamara Mellon Sand Dune Sandals, $595, tamaramellon.com.

Image: courtesy of Torrid



How pretty are the pearl details on these slides? Team these with a light and easy sundress when you don’t feel like wearing heels.



Torrid Pearl Band Slide Sandal, $40, torrid.com.

MID-HEELED SANDALS

Image: courtesy of Dolce Vita



The perfect throw-and-go sandal when you have to dress up but don’t feel like dressing up. Plus, the tortoiseshell-print make it look ultra-luxurious.



Dolce Vita Noles Wide Heels, $100, dolcevita.com.

Image: courtesy of Asos



Imagine the glint of these gold sandals on your sunkissed, melanated skin. *Chef’s kiss*



ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Hiccup Strappy Tie Leg Mid Heeled Sandals, $40, asos.com.

Image: courtesy of Prada



Savvy fashionistas consider Prada to be a rare luxury brand that creates wide width-friendly shoes. If that’s the case, then these blingy beauties are at the top of my wishlist.



Prada Satin Sandals With Crystals, $1320, prada.com.



Image: courtesy of Sam Edelman



You can’t go wrong with a classic. These beautiful block heel sandals will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.



Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal, $130, samedelman.com.



Image: courtesy of Kat Maconie



This London-based brand’s aesthetic is for the fashion girl who loves to stand out.



Kat Maconie Frifa Wide Kicker Heel Sandal, $265, katmaconie.com.

