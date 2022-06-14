|20 LGBTQ+ Fashion Designers to Know and Support|This Initiative Is Awarding $1 Million in New Business Grants to Underrepresented Founders|NBA Star Draymond Green Opens Up About His Mental Health Journey|9 Wide-Width Sandals That Are Actually Cute|Harvard University Called Upon to Return the Remains of Enslaved African Americans and Native Americans|Floyd Mayweather Inducted Into the International Boxing Hall of Fame|Island Style: 9 Fashion Buys From Caribbean-American Designers|Songs of Summer: 8 H.E.R. Jams to Add to Your Playlist|Reflections from the Cast and Creator of ‘The Wire’ 20 Years Later|A Public Health Fund Apologizes for Its Role in Tuskegee Experiment

9 Wide-Width Sandals That Are Actually Cute

kat-mahonie-wide-shoes-61422
Image: courtesy of Kat Maconie.
While there are plenty of emerging brands offering stylish options for plus-size bodies (because anyone above a size 14  knows that the struggle to find good pieces can be real), wide-width shoes are a whole ‘nother story. Especially if you don’t wear a shoe size of an 8 or a 9. Yes, we want comfortable shoes with sensible heels and quality material, but without old church lady realness.

Many stylists will say that a great outfit begins from the ground up. And if you’ve ever compared real leather to, well, anything else, then you can clearly spot and feel the difference. But if you’re into more sustainable fabrics, there’s nothing to fear: there are still some great vegan leather and canvas alternatives for you, too.

Ahead, shop our edit of flat, mid and high-heeled sandals to wear out and about in the sunniest season.

FLAT SANDALS

Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter

The fashion gworls are going crazy for the industry’s latest upcoming mash-up, and rightfully so. These embellished buckles and velvet give me major Bridgerton-goes-to-the-beach vibes. Plus, these babies are adjustable, so you can loosen them up for a fit that’s right for you.

Birkenstock 1774 + Manolo Blahnik Arizona Crystal-Embellished Leather Sandals, $750, netaporter.com.
Image: courtesy of Tamara Mellon

Utilitarian chic at its finest. Try styling these adjustable-buckle sandals with a midi dress for work or with your favorite pair of distressed straight leg jeans and a flirty top for easy, breezy weekend brunch vibes.

Tamara Mellon Sand Dune Sandals, $595, tamaramellon.com.
Image: courtesy of Torrid

How pretty are the pearl details on these slides? Team these with a light and easy sundress when you don’t feel like wearing heels.

Torrid Pearl Band Slide Sandal, $40, torrid.com.

MID-HEELED SANDALS

Image: courtesy of Dolce Vita

The perfect throw-and-go sandal when you have to dress up but don’t feel like dressing up. Plus, the tortoiseshell-print make it look ultra-luxurious.

Dolce Vita Noles Wide Heels, $100, dolcevita.com.
Image: courtesy of Asos

Imagine the glint of these gold sandals on your sunkissed, melanated skin. *Chef’s kiss*

ASOS DESIGN Wide Fit Hiccup Strappy Tie Leg Mid Heeled Sandals, $40, asos.com.

Image: courtesy of Prada

Savvy fashionistas consider Prada to be a rare luxury brand that creates wide width-friendly shoes. If that’s the case, then these blingy beauties are at the top of my wishlist.

Prada Satin Sandals With Crystals, $1320, prada.com.

Image: courtesy of Sam Edelman

You can’t go wrong with a classic. These beautiful block heel sandals will stand the test of time in your wardrobe.

Sam Edelman Yaro Block Heel Sandal, $130, samedelman.com.
Image: courtesy of Kat Maconie

This London-based brand’s aesthetic is for the fashion girl who loves to stand out.

Kat Maconie Frifa Wide Kicker Heel Sandal, $265, katmaconie.com.

Image: courtesy of Good American

What disco dreams are made of. Now where are my bell bottoms?

Good American Platform Sandal, $185, goodamerican.com.
