10 Plus-Size Sets to Simplify and Amplify Your Wardrobe

Welp, folks, it’s official: we back outside. Spring and summer events are in full swing and flooding all timelines. Bars are open a little later, conversations with strangers linger a little longer and summer flight prices keep rising just like the temps. (Still keep that mask on and hand sanitizer on deck, though!)
But if you’re anything like me, the last two pandemic years might have impacted the growth of your wardrobe. Nabbing dinner reservations at your city’s newest hotspot, or getting your friends to align on the best Airbnb for your group trip is hard enough. Finding the right outfit for the occasion can sometimes be even tougher, especially if you feel like you have absolutely nothing to wear.
That’s why plus-size matching sets are the way to go. To me, they function the same way a dress or a solid white button down does—it’s a one-and-done. You’re not tearing your closet apart to find a bodysuit that seamlesly tucks into your favorite pair of pants, or wondering if your sexy column dress works better underneath your tailored blazer or worn-in leather bomber. The foundation of your outfit is right in front of you, and honestly, your only job is to find the perfect accessories and shoes to accent your cool co-ord. Plus, you have a brand new set of separates to pair with your existing threads—after you organize that dresser, of course.
Ahead, find matching sets for some of the most typical summer scenarios.
FOR WEEKEND WARRIORS
FOR LUXE LOUNGING
FOR THE BRUNCH POP-OUT
FOR AN OUTDOOR DAYTIME DATE
FOR A HOT DATE NIGHT
FOR YOUR BEST FRIEND TRIP
FOR THE RESORT FLEX
FOR BAECATION
FOR WEDDING SEASON
FOR IN-OFFICE DAYS