10 Plus-Size Sets to Simplify and Amplify Your Wardrobe

Image: courtesy of Christian Omeshun.
Welp, folks, it’s official: we back outside. Spring and summer events are in full swing and flooding all timelines. Bars are open a little later, conversations with strangers linger a little longer and summer flight prices keep rising just like the temps. (Still keep that mask on and hand sanitizer on deck, though!) 

But if you’re anything like me, the last two pandemic years might have impacted the growth of your wardrobe. Nabbing dinner reservations at your city’s newest hotspot, or getting your friends to align on the best Airbnb for your group trip is hard enough. Finding the right outfit for the occasion can sometimes be even tougher, especially if you feel like you have absolutely nothing to wear.

That’s why plus-size matching sets are the way to go. To me, they function the same way a dress or a solid white button down does—it’s a one-and-done. You’re not tearing your closet apart to find a bodysuit that seamlesly tucks into your favorite pair of pants, or wondering if your sexy column dress works better underneath your tailored blazer or worn-in leather bomber. The foundation of your outfit is right in front of you, and honestly, your only job is to find the perfect accessories and shoes to accent your cool co-ord. Plus, you have a brand new set of separates to pair with your existing threads—after you organize that dresser, of course.

Ahead, find matching sets for some of the most typical summer scenarios.

FOR WEEKEND WARRIORS

Image: courtesy of River Island

Everything about this cargo-inspired set puts the fun in functional.

River Island Plus Utility Gilet, $93, riverisland.com.
Image: courtesy of River Island


River Island Plus beige cargo trousers, $102, riverisland.com.

FOR LUXE LOUNGING

Image: courtesy of Zelie

How comfortable does this stretchy set look? Throw on a white button-down, slide sandals and hoops to elevate it for neighborhood errands

Zelie For She Sunset Wrap Set, $102, zelieforshe.com.

FOR THE BRUNCH POP-OUT

Image: courtesy of Christian Omeshun

Dare to be seen in neon green. And add some snakeskin sandals to really do it on ‘em.

Christian Omeshun Riley Satin Pant Set, $300, christianomeshun.com.

FOR AN OUTDOOR DAYTIME DATE

Image: courtesy of Anthropologie

The low-cut ruffles, shoulder string ties and slit keep the midi-length flirty and floral.

Maeve Floral Top & Skirt Set, $190, anthropologie.com.

FOR A HOT DATE NIGHT

Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing

Corset boning and side ruching on the skirt gives the illusion of bawdy for days. 

PrettyLittleThing Plus Tie-dye Print Structured Corset Top, $26, prettylittlething.us.
Image: courtesy of PrettyLittleThing



PrettyLittleThing Plus Tie dye Ruched Side Midi Skirt, $42, prettylittlething.us.

FOR YOUR BEST FRIEND TRIP

Image: courtesy of Eloquii

Yellow on melanin skin is always a win.


Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Crop Bustier Top, $75, eloquii.com.
Melissa Mercedes x Eloquii Tie Waist Maxi Skirt, $80, eloquii.com.

FOR THE RESORT FLEX

Image: courtesy of 11honore

Tie-dye gets a grown up-update with these graceful and breezy separates.

11 Honoré Serena Top, $148, 11honore.com
Image: courtesy of 11 Honoré



11 Honoré Lidia Skirt, $198, 11honore.com

FOR BAECATION

Image: courtesy of Rebdolls

Keep it simple—and stunning—with a white-hot number like this one. You can pair the separates with your other vacay faves. 


Rebdolls All Love Peasant Crop Top, $46, rebdolls.com.
Rebdolls Hand it Over Ruffle Hem Ruched Mini Skirt, $40, rebdolls.com

FOR WEDDING SEASON

Image: courtesy of ASOS

The black and white abstract face print provides the perfect canvas for colorful accessories.

Never Fully Dressed Plus Oversized Shirt and Midi Skirt Set, $86, asos.com

FOR IN-OFFICE DAYS

Image: courtesy of Rebdolls

Shorts for the office? It can be done. Choose a pant length that falls closer to the knee, and team your look with a heeled sandal or pump for a polish.

Rebdolls Keep Up Button Down Blouse, $45, rebdolls.com

Rebdolls Keep Up Suit Shorts, $40, rebdolls.com
