10 Times Junie and Rue Stole Our Hearts

EBONY’s April cover stars Junie and Rue Shumpert—the highly-photogenic offspring of multi-hyphenates Teyana Taylor Iman Shumpert—are on their way to becoming mini-style icons. From rocking Rick Owens to Gucci, these girls are no stranger to luxury fashion. Teyana’s mini-me Junie even has an Instagram page (managed by her parents) where she shows off her great fashion sense and dynamic personality. She recently turnt it out earlier this year at Paris Fashion Week when she was there with her mother to attend the European shows.

Yes, the pair of sisters are not only cuties but also have loads of personality that can instantly fill a room as soon as they enter it. Could we envision seeing them on our big screens soon? Indeed, we could!

Below are several instances that the adorable duo stole our hearts.

Say cheese!

Even at 5 years-old, Junie hearts Givenchy.

How cute is Rue with her Bantu knots and tiger-stripe top?

The sisters dripped in red for their Valentine’s Day photoshoot.

Rue gave us an all-beige ensemble with a colorful alphabet necklace.

Junie serving us hippie vibes in a tie-dye T-shirt, funky bucket hat and far-out sunnies.

Rue is all smiles enjoying a day at the pool.

Junie with her model face on for the first day of school.

Rue celebrating her first birthday in a Gucci fit.

Cuteness overload!