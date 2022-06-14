9 Wide-Width Sandals That Are Actually Cute

While there are plenty of emerging brands offering stylish options for plus-size bodies (because anyone above a size 14 knows that the struggle to find good pieces can be real), wide-width shoes are a whole ‘nother story. Especially if you don’t wear a shoe size of an 8 or a 9. Yes, we want comfortable shoes with sensible heels and quality material, but without old church lady realness.
Many stylists will say that a great outfit begins from the ground up. And if you’ve ever compared real leather to, well, anything else, then you can clearly spot and feel the difference. But if you’re into more sustainable fabrics, there’s nothing to fear: there are still some great vegan leather and canvas alternatives for you, too.
Ahead, shop our edit of flat, mid and high-heeled sandals to wear out and about in the sunniest season.
FLAT SANDALS
MID-HEELED SANDALS