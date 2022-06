The NBA draft is one of the most defining moments for a perspective pro baller. This year the draft picks showed up and showed out in eye-catching stylish fits that caused almost as much buzz as their talent and skills. Below, we’ve rounded up a few of the showstopping stand-outs from the 2022 NBA Draft.

Duran entered the building in a burgundy vintage-inspired 3-piece suit and a Hublot timepiece.

The printed lining of Smith’s navy three-piece featured the colors—blue, orange and white—of his alma mater Auburn.

Banchero, the no.1 pick, showed up in a purple embellished suit and a blinged-out chain.

Daniels stood out in his metallic patterned suit.

Williams brought out the luxury designers with this striped pattern Gucci suit and Hublot timepiece.

Sochan is no shrinking violet with his blond cut and lavender custom tux from Indochino.



Ochai accessorized his Dior suit and shoes with a Tiffany

& Co. diamond-encrusted cuff.

Mathurin stood tall in his Dolce & Gabanna paisley set, Hublot watch and ZoFrost necklace.

Sharpe wears a black-on-black houndstooth blazer and sleek trousers, designed by his sister.

Ivey looked smooth in a tipped Giorgio Armani velvet blazer .

Murray paired his charcoal tux with black monk strap shoes.