13 Black-Owned Swim Brands for Having Fun Under the Sun

When shopping for swimwear why not buy from Black women who know and understand your body type. They’ll design suits that accentuate your curves and hug your body in all of the right places. Whether you’re into maillots, bikinis, cut-outs, vibrant prints or patterns, there is a vast variety of choices to chose from.

Black-owned swimwear brands have been turning it out over the past few years with their creative designs and use of fabrics. With a month left of summer it’s not too late to grab a new swimsuit, especially if you’re going on vacay or just going to take a dip (because, it is hot as heck out here).

Below, we’ve rounded up 13 Black-owned swimsuit brands that have looking great under the sun.

BFyne

Born and raised in Nigeria, Buki Ade created BFyne, a contemporary swim and resort-wear brand . The hand-sewn swimsuits are made to emphasize your curves with intention. Ade wants her customers to feel inspired and empowered when wearing her pieces.

Matte Collection

This swimsuit brand was founded for women by women, with the idea that every women deserves to look and feel their best.

Andrea Iyamah

Launched in 2011 by the designer Andrea Iyamah, her namesake line celebrate her African roots and cultures beyond.

Lem Lem

Inspired by Ethiopian handwoven patterns and the vibrant colorful combinations in the streets of Africa, Lem Lem was created my Ethiopian model Lisa Kebede to preserve the artistry of weaving in her Motherland.

Rielli

Arielle C Baril founded Rielli swimwear last year and the brand quickly took off. Loved by celebrities and regular folks worldwide, Rielli takes its inspo from nature, romance and vintage feels.

Mint Swim

Reality-star-turned-businesswoman Draya Michele created her swim line for her social media followers. Her customers are fun, and confident, and most importantly, loyal.

Riot Swim

If you’re looking for a swimsuit that offers you both a sexy and flattering fit, Riot Swim has many offerings. Created by Monti Landers in 2016 the brand strives to remove that element of fear or hesitance that often comes with walking around in a bikini, so when they say “#RelaxItsJustAss”, they mean exactly that.

Zuri Swim

Rachel Walton and Justina Moffett formed an immediate bond over their love for seeing the world and looking amazing while doing so. The design pairs mission is to empower all by designing a swimwear collection that feels comfortable while providing high quality fabric that highlights one’s natural curves.

Ego Swim

This Insta-friendly line was created by a group of friends who decided to turn their love for swimwear into a business.

Misses Brie Swim

Designer Brielle Anyea designed her swim line for the confident women that loves showing off their body in all its glory.

Dos Swim

Shay Johnson and Paula Hess are the duo between swim collection. The pair designed swimsuits for an up and coming vacation to Tulum, Mexico because they wanted them to fit correctly and celebrate their bodies turned into a business for the two of them.

RJ Swim

Find the perfect suit for your body type with this budget-friendly, made-to-order Brooklyn-based brand.

Kaiso.Swim

When Trishelle Leacock founded KaisoSwim, she was inspired by the island lifestyle touched with the vibrancy of the Caribbean aesthetic. She uses bold prints, clean-cut shapes and high-quality materials to make each swimsuit the perfect combination of luxury and comfort that flatters every body.