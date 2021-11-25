|15 Gifts for the Stylish Guy in Your Life|Should Black People Celebrate Thanksgiving?|EBONY Rundown: Shalanda Young Poised for White House Budget Director Nomination, Unemployment Rate Touches 52 Year Low, and More|A Black Man Is Exonerated for 1981 Rape of ‘Lovely Bones’ Author Alice Sebold|4-Year Old Boy Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself|Holiday Guide: What to Gift the Kids and Teens in Your Life|Three Men Are Found Guilty of Felony Murder in Ahmaud Arbery Case|EBONY Exclusive: H.E.R. on Performing at the Apollo Theatre and the Transcendent Power of Black Music|Get to Know Chef Mello Gerard|An NBA Conundrum: the Incompatibility of Privilege Status and Social Justice

15 Gifts for the Stylish Guy in Your Life

Image:PeopleImages for Getty Images

What do you get a man who’s always on point? You know that type—the one who is flawlessly dressed, is up on all the new technology, and just exudes an air of #stylegoals.

It’s a conundrum indeed. Luckily, we’ve found items that are a sure thing when it comes to pleasing a fella with discriminating tastes. The latest Airpods? Check. Timeless, casual jackets? Check. Cool athletic gear? Check. Smart travel accessories? Yep—you get it.

Check out the 15 best gifts for the fashionable guy in your life. Now you’ll have time to make plans for when he thanks you.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $179, apple.com
Bose Wireless Portable Waterproof Speaker, $149, amazon.com
Vitruvi Diffuser, $125, vitruvi.com
Urban Outfitters Beanie, $19, urbanoutfitters.com
Luxe Livingston Unisex Jacket, $582, blackfashionfair.org
Pangaia Hoodie, $150, thepangaia.com
Whensmokeclears Polo Shirt, $120, whensmokeclears.com
Renowned Varsity Jacket, $425, blackfashionfair.org
Theophilio Crystal Logo T-shirt, $150, blackfashionfair.org
Pangaia Track Pants, $120, thepangaia.com
Hanro Long Sleeve Pajamas, $228, shop.hanrousa.com
Goyard Cardholder, $725, shop.rebag.com
Tom Ford Sunglasses, $445, tomford.com
Prada Toiletry Bag, $372, cettire.com

Sunni Sunni Reese Square-Toe Boots, $940, sunnisunni.com

