15 Gifts for the Stylish Guy in Your Life

What do you get a man who’s always on point? You know that type—the one who is flawlessly dressed, is up on all the new technology, and just exudes an air of #stylegoals.

It’s a conundrum indeed. Luckily, we’ve found items that are a sure thing when it comes to pleasing a fella with discriminating tastes. The latest Airpods? Check. Timeless, casual jackets? Check. Cool athletic gear? Check. Smart travel accessories? Yep—you get it.

Check out the 15 best gifts for the fashionable guy in your life. Now you’ll have time to make plans for when he thanks you.

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $179, apple.com

Bose Wireless Portable Waterproof Speaker, $149, amazon.com

Urban Outfitters Beanie, $19, urbanoutfitters.com

Luxe Livingston Unisex Jacket, $582, blackfashionfair.org

Whensmokeclears Polo Shirt, $120, whensmokeclears.com

Renowned Varsity Jacket, $425, blackfashionfair.org

Theophilio Crystal Logo T-shirt, $150, blackfashionfair.org

Pangaia Track Pants, $120, thepangaia.com

Hanro Long Sleeve Pajamas, $228, shop.hanrousa.com

Tom Ford Sunglasses, $445, tomford.com

Prada Toiletry Bag, $372, cettire.com