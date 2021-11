Grooming products are a great way to introduce self-care into a man’s life. Whether it’s your father, brother, cousin, uncle, or significant other, you want him to look and smell good. Most of all, you want him to feel good. Rest assured, a clean shave, smooth skin, and fresh eyes will make his day.

Below check out 15 goodies—electric toothbrushes, clippers, face toners, and more—to up his grooming game.

Oueliche Premium Bath Gloves, $7, amazon.com

Diane Premium 100% Boar Bristle Brush for Men, $7, amazon.com

Le Labo Thé Noir 29 Eau de Parfum, $285, lelabofragrances.com



Andis Master Adjustable Blade Clipper, $118, andis.com



Dr. Dennis Gross B₃ Adaptive SuperFoods Stress SOS Eye Cream, $65, drdennisgross.com



Kiehl’s Midnight Recovery Concentrate, $52, ulta.com



Oral-B iO Series 9 Black Onyx Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush, $250, oralb.com



Triumph & Disaster Logic Toner, $35, triumphanddisaster.com



Tom Ford Exfoliating Energy Scrub, $57, tomford.com



Susanne Kaufmann Winter Bath Oil, $76, mrporter.com



Wahl Bump-Free Rechargeable Foil Shaver, $60, wahlusa.com



Dior Homme Dermo System, $60, dior.com



Aesop Reverence Duet Cleanser and Lotion Set, $120, mrporter.com