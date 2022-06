Pride month ushers in a celebration of the LGBTQ+ community. Today we wanted to shine a light on the Black LGBTQ+ fashion designers dominating the industry. These talented individuals are the outspoken and proud—and here to stay.

From media-friendly couturiers, such as Olivier Rousteing and Victor Glemaud, to emerging designers, like Aalim Abdul and Donte Livingston, here are the current crop to get to know and follow.

Olivier Rousteing of Balmain

Telfar Clemens of Telfar

Edvin Thompson of Theophilio

Maximilian Davis of His Eponymous Label and of Salvatore Ferragamo

Taylor Dixon of Sunni Sunni

Pierre Davis and Arin Hayes of No Sesso

Kingsley Gbadegesin of K.ngsley

Corianna and Brianna Dotson of Coco and Breezy

James Flemons of Phlemuns

Jameel Mohammed of Khiry

Charles Harbison of Harbison Studio

Stoney Michelli Love of Stuzo Clothing



Donte Livingston of Luxe Livingston