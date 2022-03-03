|André Leon Talley Op-Ed: The Truth Is|This Streaming Service Will Level Up Your Cooking Skills|The Best Looks at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards|Dennis Haysbert Talks Career Goals and His New Movie ‘No Exit’|Jennifer Hudson to Host Daytime Talk Show This Fall|Bob Marley’s Empire Just Got Deliciously Bigger|President Biden’s State of the Union Address Touches on an Economic Future With Health Equity|Shonda Rhimes Honored With Barbie Ahead of International Women’s Day|Cop This Stat: Telfar Drops Two New Denim Styles|How the Absence of Black Women in Clinical Trials Impacts the Black Breast Cancer Mortality Rate

Ciara at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards show. Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images

On Wednesday evening, the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards aired and we got to see all of our fave ladies. The Game-changer Award went to Saweetie, which was well-deserved as our girl is elevating her brand as a household name. Doja Cat took home the Powerhouse Award and we could not agree more—she is doing her thing out here. Summer Walker took home the Chart Breaker Award because, duh, numbers don’t lie. H.E.R. received the Impact Award; and took the opportunity to pay tribute to her mother when she received the award. “I want to thank my mom for teaching me to stay humble, be grounded, and be hardworking,” she said. Indeed, all of these ladies are accomplished and talented and rightfully deserved their flowers that evening.

Below is a round-up of some of our favorite chart-topping looks of the evening.

Doja Cat in sexy “Black Swan” attire.

Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage for Getty Images
Summer Walker gave us Greek goddess vibes.

Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images
Saweetie in a barely-there outfit.

Image: Robyn Beck / AFP for Getty Images
Sevyn Streeter’s revealing black gown strategically covered her assets.

Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images
Ari Lennox’s off-the-shoulder gown was party in the front and all grown from behind.

Image: Emma McIntyre for Getty Images
Normani showed off her legs with this slit-to-there metallic and leather ensemble .

Image: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images
Russell Wilson recently revealed he spends one million a year to keep his body in shape. And it shows, even in this sharp suit.

Image: Kevin Mazur for WireImage for Getty Images
H.E.R. paired her all-black attire with white sunnies and a colorful kimono cardigan.

Image: Frazer Harrison for Getty Images
Tinashe in a colorful polka dot strapless balloon gown.

Images: Amy Sussman for FilmMagic for Getty Images

