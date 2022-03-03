The Best Looks at the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards

On Wednesday evening, the 2022 Billboard Women in Music Awards aired and we got to see all of our fave ladies. The Game-changer Award went to Saweetie, which was well-deserved as our girl is elevating her brand as a household name. Doja Cat took home the Powerhouse Award and we could not agree more—she is doing her thing out here. Summer Walker took home the Chart Breaker Award because, duh, numbers don’t lie. H.E.R. received the Impact Award; and took the opportunity to pay tribute to her mother when she received the award. “I want to thank my mom for teaching me to stay humble, be grounded, and be hardworking,” she said. Indeed, all of these ladies are accomplished and talented and rightfully deserved their flowers that evening.

Below is a round-up of some of our favorite chart-topping looks of the evening.

Doja Cat in sexy “Black Swan” attire.



Summer Walker gave us Greek goddess vibes.



Saweetie in a barely-there outfit.



Sevyn Streeter’s revealing black gown strategically covered her assets.



Ari Lennox’s off-the-shoulder gown was party in the front and all grown from behind.



Normani showed off her legs with this slit-to-there metallic and leather ensemble .



Russell Wilson recently revealed he spends one million a year to keep his body in shape. And it shows, even in this sharp suit.



H.E.R. paired her all-black attire with white sunnies and a colorful kimono cardigan.



