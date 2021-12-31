3 Best Looks for Going Out on New Year’s Eve

We made it. The pandemic has lasted longer than any of us expected—almost 2 years!—but we’ve learned to adapt and at midnight we’re looking to bring in the New Year. Whether you’re planning to celebrate with a few friends or check out a few midnight bashes, we got a couple out party outfit suggestions to fit every type of style.
Sensual Grunge
The slip dress of the ’90s is back. We like Kendra Duplantier navy satin version with draped shoulder detailing and bottom fringe trim. Add silver jewelry instead of gold to give the dress a bit more edge. Finish off the look with funky block-heeled black boots to stomp about town.
Bodycon, But Make it Classy
If you’re the type who loves to show of your body and feel that your go-to black mini dress with the sexy bodice might feel out of place at the pared down events of this evening, we suggest that you opt for a softer figure-flattering option instead. Try Ganni’s bodycon midi dress in a neutral color. It’s stretch jersey fabric hugs your curves in all the right places, without making you look like you’re trying too hard. Throw on some gold jewelry plus chunky boots (or strappy stilettos, if that’s your thing) and you’re ready to hit the town.
Polished Comfort
If you’re the kind of woman who likes to be comfortable at all times, swap out your usual plain button-down and mom jeans, for an outfit with a bit flair. We like this comfy Harbison shirt with tied wrists for a bit of effortless dash. Pair with flared jeans, a few pieces of jewelry, and patterned slingbacks or flats for low-key glamour.