3 Best Looks for Going Out on New Year’s Eve

Image: The Good Brigade for Getty Images

We made it. The pandemic has lasted longer than any of us expected—almost 2 years!—but we’ve learned to adapt and at midnight we’re looking to bring in the New Year. Whether you’re planning to celebrate with a few friends or check out a few midnight bashes, we got a couple out party outfit suggestions to fit every type of style.

Sensual Grunge

The slip dress of the ’90s is back. We like Kendra Duplantier navy satin version with draped shoulder detailing and bottom fringe trim. Add silver jewelry instead of gold to give the dress a bit more edge. Finish off the look with funky block-heeled black boots to stomp about town.

Image: courtesy of Kendra Duplantier

Kendra Duplantier SATIN BACK CREPE SLIP DRESS, $695, kendraduplantier.com
Image: courtesy of Martine Ali

Martine Ali SHORT FIGARO EARRING, $195, martineali.com
Image: courtesy of Martine Ali

Martine Ali STEVEN CHAIN, $375, martineali.com

Image: courtesy of Eytys

Eytys Gaia Boots, $500, eytys.com

Bodycon, But Make it Classy

If you’re the type who loves to show of your body and feel that your go-to black mini dress with the sexy bodice might feel out of place at the pared down events of this evening, we suggest that you opt for a softer figure-flattering option instead. Try Ganni’s bodycon midi dress in a neutral color. It’s stretch jersey fabric hugs your curves in all the right places, without making you look like you’re trying too hard. Throw on some gold jewelry plus chunky boots (or strappy stilettos, if that’s your thing) and you’re ready to hit the town.

Image: courtesy of Ganni

Ganni SOFTWARE BODYCON MIDI DRESS, $155, ganni.com

Image: courtesy of Soko

Soko Laini Threader Earrings, $98, shopsoko.com

Image: courtesy of Soko

Soko Dogo Ring stack, $98, shopsoko.com
Image: courtesy of Sincerely Tommy

Sincerely Tommy Mid-calf boot with chunky sole, $117, sincerelytommy.com


Polished Comfort

If you’re the kind of woman who likes to be comfortable at all times, swap out your usual plain button-down and mom jeans, for an outfit with a bit flair. We like this comfy Harbison shirt with tied wrists for a bit of effortless dash. Pair with flared jeans, a few pieces of jewelry, and patterned slingbacks or flats for low-key glamour.

Image: courtesy of Harbison

Harbison Pyjama Top, $525, harbison.studio
Image: courtesy of Net-a-Porter

L’Agence Marty High-rise Flared Jeans, $245, net-a-porter.com
Alighieri Beacon Gold-plated Pearl Earrings, $285, net-a-porter.com
Anissa Kermiche Impromptu Gold Pearl Ring, $310, net-a-porter.com
Amina Muaddi Holli Tiger-print Satin Slingback Pumps, $815, net-a-porter.com

