3 Celebrity Glam Ideas to Inspire Your At-Home New Year’s Eve Look

It seems as though “the rona” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and it’s forcing us to change our plans. This year we’re planning on ringing in the New Year from the confines of our home. But even thought we’re not planning on going out, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to still get dressed up and pop the bubbly and bring in 2022 right.

From Zendaya’s futuristic goddess vibe to Issa Rae’s bad and boujie mood to Megan Thee Stallion’s ’90s En Vogue throwback, these are the 3 looks we’re considering for our indoor low-key celebration.

Neo Egyptian Goddess

Image: Albert L. Ortega for Getty Images





Zendaya is giving neo goddess vibes with her regal-looking cornrows with a Cleopatra eye using sapphire liner emphasized with a stripe of white. She adds a futuristic touch with a slash across the brow bone. With emphasis on her gaze, she finishes the look with a nude pink lip.

Image: courtesy of Glossier



Glossier Pro Tip liquid eyeliner, $16, glossier.com

Image: courtesy of Sephora



Sephora Collection Intense Ink Liquid Waterproof Eyeliner, $12, sephora.com

Image: courtesy of Ulta



ColourPop BFF Liquid Liner, $8, ulta.com



Image: courtesy of Pat McGrath



Pat McGrath Labs MatteTrance Lipstick, $38, patmcgrath.com

Bad and Boujie

Image: Paras Griffin for Getty Images for BET

Issa’s textured pony makes the face the showcase. Cop her gorgeous look by complementing a deep red lip with a smoky brown eye and a deft hand of highlighter and bronzer.

Image: courtesy of Demstore



ILIA Clean Line Liquid, $28, dermstore.com

Image: courtesy of Nars Cosmetics



Nars Cosmetics Bronzing Powder, $38, narscosmetics.com



Image: courtesy of Chanel



Chanel Les 4 Oombres, $62, chanel.com



Image: Violet Grey



Westman Atelier Lit Up Highlight Stick, $48, violetgrey.com



Image: Clove and Hallow



Clove + Hallow Lip Crème, $27, cloveandhallow.com

Glamour-Puss Auntie

Image: ANGELA WEISS / AFP for Getty Images

Megan is giving a 90s En Vogue vibe with this updo and side bang. She complements the look with flirty lashes, a clean contour and finishes it off with brown-rimmed lips.

Image: courtesy of Macys



Ardell Natural Lashes, $12, macys.com

Image: courtesy of CVS



NYX Professional Mechanical Lip Pencil, $6, cvs.com



Image: courtesy of Ulta



MAC Clear Lipglass, $19, ulta.com

