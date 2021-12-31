3 Celebrity Glam Ideas to Inspire Your At-Home New Year’s Eve Look

It seems as though “the rona” isn’t going anywhere anytime soon, and it’s forcing us to change our plans. This year we’re planning on ringing in the New Year from the confines of our home. But even thought we’re not planning on going out, that doesn’t mean we’re not going to still get dressed up and pop the bubbly and bring in 2022 right.
From Zendaya’s futuristic goddess vibe to Issa Rae’s bad and boujie mood to Megan Thee Stallion’s ’90s En Vogue throwback, these are the 3 looks we’re considering for our indoor low-key celebration.
Neo Egyptian Goddess
Bad and Boujie
Issa’s textured pony makes the face the showcase. Cop her gorgeous look by complementing a deep red lip with a smoky brown eye and a deft hand of highlighter and bronzer.
Glamour-Puss Auntie
Megan is giving a 90s En Vogue vibe with this updo and side bang. She complements the look with flirty lashes, a clean contour and finishes it off with brown-rimmed lips.