Catch Their Heat: These 5 Black Designers Were Blazing During the 2022 Fall-Winter New York Fashion Week Shows

This past Wednesday concluded the 2022 Fall-Winter New York Fashion Week season, and while the weather played tricks on us, Black designers turned it out. There was a time when collections by Black designers on the runway were few and far between—with our brands having to often show outside of fashion week due to lack of support. Over the years, though, folks have learned that we are the ones who have set the trends and made fashion and music—basically everything!—cool. And based on this year’s fashion week shows, we are here to stay. From Telfar’s bags to Victor Glemaud’s fur coats, Black fashion houses are making their mark.

Below, check out some of our fave looks by Black designers at this season’s New York collections.

Telfar

Telfar Clemens’ runway show began with a video that unveiled the inner workings of the brand. For the collection, think ’90s Nickelodeon game show (filled with kaleidoscopic colors) meets ’90s Calvin Klein jeans ad. Clemens incorporated denim into the pieces and debuted new bags in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Image: courtesy of Telfar.





Image: courtesy of Telfar.

Victor Glemaud

Titled Black Beauty, Victor Glemaud’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection was inspired by the glam fur coats worn in the French-Senegalese film Black Girl. The 1966 movie—by writer and director Ousmane Sembène—took a look at Black beauty through the lens of immigration.

Image: courtesy of Victor Glemaud.

Image: courtesy of Victor Glemaud.

Laquan Smith

Laquan Smith’s collection celebrated life and the revival of New York City. With the world opening back up, dressing for a night out is back. Smith stayed true to his brand by pairing luscious outwear with his signature body-hugging cut-out tops.

Image: courtesy of Laquan Smith.

Image: courtesy of Laquan Smith.

Advisry

Keith Herron’s Advirsy Sometimes Dancing collection was about finding joy amid chaos. Yes, things will get better, he promised. Dance through your problems and look good while doing it, wearing colorful vests and slouchy multi-zippered jeans to sophisticated tweed suits in a louche, relaxed fits.

Image: courtesy of Advirsy.

Image: courtesy of Advirsy.

Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson’s latest collection was all about layered suiting and bright colors. The effervescent designer drew his take on safari and evening fits from the looks of popular ’90s sitcom characters like Whitley Gilbert from A Different World and Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell.

Image: courtesy of Sergio Hudson.