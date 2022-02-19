|The Block Is Hot: New York Fashion Week Street Style Edition|Catch Their Heat: These 5 Black Designers Were Blazing During the 2022 Fall-Winter New York Fashion Week Shows|Kim Potter Sentenced to 2 years in Fatal Shooting of Daunte Wright|Recap of EBONY’s ‘The Black Connect: Heart of Dance’|Hidden Black History: STEM Trailblazers|YouTube is Leading the Charge to Push Black Artists and Creators to the Forefront|The Rising Stars to Follow During NBA All-Star Weekend|Megan Thee Stallion to Star in a Musical Film|Your Guide to Everything Happening at This Year’s NBA All-Star Weekend|Angela Simmons Talks Being Your Best Self, Her Two New Shows, and Balancing Parenthood on Your Own

Catch Their Heat: These 5 Black Designers Were Blazing During the 2022 Fall-Winter New York Fashion Week Shows

Image: courtesy of Victor Glemaud.

This past Wednesday concluded the 2022 Fall-Winter New York Fashion Week season, and while the weather played tricks on us, Black designers turned it out. There was a time when collections by Black designers on the runway were few and far between—with our brands having to often show outside of fashion week due to lack of support. Over the years, though, folks have learned that we are the ones who have set the trends and made fashion and music—basically everything!—cool. And based on this year’s fashion week shows, we are here to stay. From Telfar’s bags to Victor Glemaud’s fur coats, Black fashion houses are making their mark.

Below, check out some of our fave looks by Black designers at this season’s New York collections.

Telfar

Telfar Clemens’ runway show began with a video that unveiled the inner workings of the brand. For the collection, think ’90s Nickelodeon game show (filled with kaleidoscopic colors) meets ’90s Calvin Klein jeans ad. Clemens incorporated denim into the pieces and debuted new bags in a variety of shapes and sizes.

Image: courtesy of Telfar.

Image: courtesy of Telfar.

Victor Glemaud

Titled Black Beauty, Victor Glemaud’s Fall/Winter 2022 collection was inspired by the glam fur coats worn in the French-Senegalese film Black Girl. The 1966 movie—by writer and director Ousmane Sembène—took a look at Black beauty through the lens of immigration.

Image: courtesy of Victor Glemaud.
Image: courtesy of Victor Glemaud.

Laquan Smith

Laquan Smith’s collection celebrated life and the revival of New York City. With the world opening back up, dressing for a night out is back. Smith stayed true to his brand by pairing luscious outwear with his signature body-hugging cut-out tops.

Image: courtesy of Laquan Smith.
Image: courtesy of Laquan Smith.

Advisry

Keith Herron’s Advirsy Sometimes Dancing collection was about finding joy amid chaos. Yes, things will get better, he promised. Dance through your problems and look good while doing it, wearing colorful vests and slouchy multi-zippered jeans to sophisticated tweed suits in a louche, relaxed fits.

Image: courtesy of Advirsy.
Image: courtesy of Advirsy.

Sergio Hudson

Sergio Hudson’s latest collection was all about layered suiting and bright colors. The effervescent designer drew his take on safari and evening fits from the looks of popular ’90s sitcom characters like Whitley Gilbert from A Different World and Lisa Turtle from Saved by the Bell.

Image: courtesy of Sergio Hudson.
Image: courtesy of Sergio Hudson.

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.