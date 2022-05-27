5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Her Land Her Dream Job

Graduation gifts should be practical; they should differ from high school graduation gifts. It’ll be in their best interests to buy them gifts that they can use to better their lives.

For the young ladies who are about their business, look for graduation presents to help them land their dream job. A nice stylish suit will help her impress interviewers. While a chic Celine bag is a practical investment that she can use to carry her resumé and her computer.

Here’s a curated list of five investment pieces that every female grad should own.

Image: courtesy of Mango



An oversized suit is the 2022 take on the power suit. It’ll give her the stylish edge that she needs for those boss moves.



Mango Oversized Suit Blazer, $130, mango.com



Image: courtesy of Mango



Mango Straight Suit Pants, $80, mango.com



Image: courtesy of Celine



This smart, chic bag is the perfect holdall for your resumé.



Celine Mini Belt Bag in grained calfskin, $2700, celine.com



Image: courtesy of Gianvito Rossi



Every working girl needs sleek black pumps.



Gianvito Rossi, $725, gianvitorossi.com

