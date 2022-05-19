|The Obamas Partner With Airbnb to Launch $100 Million College Scholarship|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World|Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd’s Death|Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Reportedly Has $42 Million in Assets|Travis Scott’s Foundation Is Giving $1 Million in Scholarships to HBCU Students|Charles Booker and Cheri Beasley Make History With US Senate Primary Wins|EBONY Rundown: NYC Plans Multi-Borough Celebration of Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday, State of Emergency Declared Over Formula Shortage, and More|EBONY Partners With A&E to Celebrate the Premieres of New Series ‘Biography: Bobby Brown’ and ‘Origins of Hip Hop’|Black-Owned Marketplace ‘Thrilling’ Launches Vintage Home Goods Collection|Macy’s Launches New Collection Inspired by Divine Nine Sororities

5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World

Peter_Iwuh
Image: Instagram/@only1guccip
When looking for graduation presents for a young Black male, you should look into buying him gifts that will help him out in the real world. After spending 4 years in college, it’s time for them to make room for essentials that will benefit them in life.

A good sleek suit is a must for any young man interviewing for a job. For the business school grad, a nice watch is a great option. For those on your list who tend to be picky, a gift card may be the way to go. They can use it to buy items that they need in a pinch.

Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue

A sharp black suit is always needed in a man’s wardrobe. The versatile piece can be worn on many occasions, such as job interviews, to the office and to weddings.

Ted Baker Wool 2-piece Suit, $848, saksfifthavenue.com
Image: courtesy of Del Toro Shoes

This sleek loafer looks good with or jeans.

Del Toro Shoes Men’s Velvet Slipper, $425, deltoroshoes.com
Image: courtesy of Citizen

A watch is a wise fashion investment piece.

Citizen Classic Watch, $228, citizenwatch.com  
Image: courtesy of Apple

It’s time for him to retire that speaker he had in the dorms. You know, the one his roommate thought was waterproof but wasn’t?

Apple HomePod Mini, $99, apple.com
Image: courtesy of Amazon

For the picky grad, let him buy his own gift.

Visa gift card, price varies according to denomination purchased, amazon.com
