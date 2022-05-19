5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World

When looking for graduation presents for a young Black male, you should look into buying him gifts that will help him out in the real world. After spending 4 years in college, it’s time for them to make room for essentials that will benefit them in life.

A good sleek suit is a must for any young man interviewing for a job. For the business school grad, a nice watch is a great option. For those on your list who tend to be picky, a gift card may be the way to go. They can use it to buy items that they need in a pinch.

Image: courtesy of Saks Fifth Avenue



A sharp black suit is always needed in a man’s wardrobe. The versatile piece can be worn on many occasions, such as job interviews, to the office and to weddings.



Ted Baker Wool 2-piece Suit, $848, saksfifthavenue.com



Image: courtesy of Del Toro Shoes



This sleek loafer looks good with or jeans.



Del Toro Shoes Men’s Velvet Slipper, $425, deltoroshoes.com



Image: courtesy of Citizen



A watch is a wise fashion investment piece.



Citizen Classic Watch, $228, citizenwatch.com



Image: courtesy of Apple



It’s time for him to retire that speaker he had in the dorms. You know, the one his roommate thought was waterproof but wasn’t?



Apple HomePod Mini, $99, apple.com

