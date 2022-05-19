|Lori Harvey Reveals the Low-Impact Workout That Transformed Her Physique|5 Headphones to Help You Cope With Your Hybrid Work Schedule|It’s a Boy! Rihanna Had Her Baby|The Obamas Partner With Airbnb to Launch $100 Million College Scholarship|5 Graduation Gifts That’ll Help Him Out in the Real World|Former Minneapolis Police Officer Pleads Guilty to Manslaughter in George Floyd’s Death|Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation Reportedly Has $42 Million in Assets|Travis Scott’s Foundation Is Giving Away $1 Million in Scholarships to HBCU Students|Charles Booker and Cheri Beasley Make History With U.S. Senate Primary Wins|EBONY Rundown: NYC Plans Multi-Borough Celebration of Notorious B.I.G.’s 50th Birthday, State of Emergency Declared Over Formula Shortage, and More

Image: Westend61 for Getty Images
Offices are slowly reopening and many are incorporating hybrid schedules—asking employees to come in at least two to three days per week. For those who aren’t looking forward to the distractions that comes with being back at the office, we suggest you invest in a good pair of headphones. They will help you drown out the noise and chatter of your colleagues, while helping you focus on the tasks at hand. Just set up an office playlist on Spotify or Apple music and vibe out. Use them to mentally escape while you work on that spreadsheet. From Beats by Dre to Bose, we’ve rounded up the 5 best headphones to get you through the workday.

Image: courtesy of Apple

Apple AirPods (3rd generation), $179, apple.com
Image: courtesy of Target

Sony WH-1000XM4 Noise Canceling Overhead Bluetooth Wireless Headphones, $350, target.com
Image: courtesy of Beats by Dre

Beats by Dre Powerbeats Pro – Totally Wireless Earphones, $200, beatsbydre.com
Image: courtesy of Bose

Bose QuietComfort 45 Headphones, $329, bose.com
Image: courtesy of Walmart

JBL Live 500BT On-Ear Wireless Headphones With Voice Assistant, $74, walmart.com 
