5 Homegoods From The Black Home Store That We Need Now

Based in Newark, New Jersey, The Black Home shop and e-commerce site was created as a one-stop destination for all of your interior needs by a decorator of color, with the intention of showcasing our people’s stories through homegoods and design.

“The Black Home represents a celebration of Black artistry, creativity, and excellence. Our carefully curated home decor selection allows you to bring The Black Home into your home,” says founder Neffi Walker. The interior shop has everything that you could possibly want and need to style a comfortable home.

Below, check out our favorite picks from this Black-owned home decor shop.

Store your keys in this fun, gold crossed hands mount.



Gold hands crossed wall mount, $60, theblackhome.com

For those who like color but don’t like color: This boldly-striped black and white chair accents your room with just the right amount of drama.



Velvet Striped Wingback Chair, $500, theblackhome.com

Want to feel like royalty while eating dinner? This chic flatware set will make you feel regal even if you’re eating ramen.



Matte Black & Gold Luxury Flatware (4 Piece Set), $33, theblackhome.com

Striking wallpaper that is easy to put on and take off.



The Black Home x Verna Fogg Peel & Stick Mural Wallpaper, $14, theblackhome.com