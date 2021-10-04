5 Homegoods From The Black Home Store That We Need Now

Based in Newark, New Jersey, The Black Home shop and e-commerce site was created as a one-stop destination for all of your interior needs by a decorator of color, with the intention of showcasing our people’s stories through homegoods and design.
“The Black Home represents a celebration of Black artistry, creativity, and excellence. Our carefully curated home decor selection allows you to bring The Black Home into your home,” says founder Neffi Walker. The interior shop has everything that you could possibly want and need to style a comfortable home.
Below, check out our favorite picks from this Black-owned home decor shop.