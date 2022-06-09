|‘B-Boy Blues’ Director Jussie Smollett on Bringing Black Gay Male Love to Life|Author Clyde W. Ford Explores the Dynamics of Power and Wealth in His New Book “Of Blood and Sweat”|This Black-Owned Candle Brand Delivers Ambiance and a Soothing Aroma to Help You Relax|5 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for the Special Guy in Your Life|Six Members of the Haitian Special Olympics Soccer Team Are Reported Missing|The ‘Godmother’ of Rock & Roll Was a Queer Black Woman|LeBron James Family Foundation to Build New Medical Center in Akron, Ohio|The 9 Best Red Carpet Looks From This Year’s Time 100 Gala|Mellody Hobson to Become a Co-Owner of Denver Broncos|Book an Immersive 12-Day Tour of Ghana With This Travel Company

Image: courtesy of Andresr for Getty Images
Though Father’s Day is a few days away, it’s not too late to pick up a gift for the special guy in your life. We’ve rounded up a few picks to help you with your shopping hunt. For the man who loses his keys, remote or wallet, the Apple AirTags will help him keep tabs on them. Speaking of wallets, upgrade his game with a new Thom Browne double-sided card holder. And, if he’s into a sleek shave, we’ve found a razor up for the job.

Now stop procrastinating and pick up something to show him some love. Let us know what you’re buying for the dads in your life.

Image: courtesy of Amazon

Amazon Great job dad funny coffee mug, $18, amazon.com
Image: courtesy of Shea Moisture

Shea Moisture Double-edge safety razor, $35, sheamoisture.com
Image: courtesy of Apple

Apple AirTag, $99 (for set of 4), apple.com
Image: courtesy of Thom Browne

Thom Browne Black Pebble Grain Leather Double-Sided Card Holder, $270, thombrowne.com 
Image: courtesy of Foot Locker

Foot Locker e-gift card, footlocker.com
