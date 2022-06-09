5 Last-Minute Father’s Day Gifts for the Special Guy in Your Life

Though Father’s Day is a few days away, it’s not too late to pick up a gift for the special guy in your life. We’ve rounded up a few picks to help you with your shopping hunt. For the man who loses his keys, remote or wallet, the Apple AirTags will help him keep tabs on them. Speaking of wallets, upgrade his game with a new Thom Browne double-sided card holder. And, if he’s into a sleek shave, we’ve found a razor up for the job.

Now stop procrastinating and pick up something to show him some love. Let us know what you’re buying for the dads in your life.

Image: courtesy of Amazon



Amazon Great job dad funny coffee mug, $18, amazon.com



Image: courtesy of Shea Moisture



Shea Moisture Double-edge safety razor, $35, sheamoisture.com



Image: courtesy of Apple



Apple AirTag, $99 (for set of 4), apple.com

Image: courtesy of Thom Browne



Thom Browne Black Pebble Grain Leather Double-Sided Card Holder, $270, thombrowne.com

