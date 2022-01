During the winter months, our lips need a little TLC. Chapstick alone isn’t going to cut it. And if you’re a lip biter, then you’re going to need something stronger than a simple salve to restore your pout. What to do? A good lip scrub is the answer. To start, use it once a week, then work your way up to twice a week. But that’s it. You don’t want to overexfoliate the lips.

Try one of the five lip scrubs we’ve rounded up below and you’ll be on your way to a softer, smoother spout.

Image: courtesy of Dior



Dior Lip Sugar Scrub, $35, dior.com



The grains of sugar in this scrub exfoliate the skin and then melt away leaving supple lips.

Image: courtesy of The Lip Bar



The Lip Bar Pamper Your Pout Lip Care Kit, $11, thelipbar.com



Combat chapped lips with this dynamic duo, which includes the Rockstar Lip Scrub and Juicy Lip Serum.

Image: courtesy of Ulta



Essence Coffee to Glow Coffee Lip Scrub, $4, ulta.com



You don’t need a cup of joe to revive your kisser. Using this scrub to help remove dirt and dead skin will do the trick.

Image: Sephora



Kaja Balmy Bento Lip Balm + Scrub, $17, sephora.com



Enjoy a soft and supple pout after using this two-in-one treatment. Its pi ña colada flavor is yummy!