5 Makeup Tips To Help You Shine This Summer

pink-neinou-starbucks-1-72222
Image: courtesy of Starbucks.
  • Sponsored by Starbucks®
When it comes to makeup, your face is the canvas, and you are the artist. A true form of art, makeup allows you to express yourself creatively and be your most authentic self! There are no rules in the world of makeup and there’s never been a better time to be unapologetically you. Whether you prefer a simple beat or full-on face, makeup empowers you to shine as bright as the summer sun!

We collaborated with make-up artist and drag queen extraordinaire, Pink Neinu, to come up with 5 unique and exciting ways—inspired by Starbucks summer menu—that anyone can use makeup as self-expression. From choosing bright hues to trying new trends, these makeup tips will have you looking and feeling right this summer!

Pink Neinu creates a makeup look inspired by the Summer Menu at Starbucks! from My Code Studios on Vimeo.

1. Bold Eyeshadows

Image: courtesy of Starbucks.

There’s something about bright colors that just feels like summer. Forget about smokey eyes and bronze tones this sunny season and be bold with a dramatic eyeshadow look that will make heads turn! Blend your yellows and oranges, pinks and reds, or every color of the rainbow and let your true colors shine. Looking for inspiration? Grab a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks® Refreshers drink and match your look, just like Pink!

2. Graphic Eyeliner

Eyeliner is a makeup must. Winged or on the water line, black eyeliner is a staple. But what if you could do more? Graphic eyeliner is an exciting way to experiment with colors and shapes and adds a playful tone to your overall look! Whether you create an intricate design or choose a simple color-block, these liner looks are sure to slay the summer!

3. Vibrant Lips​​

Image: courtesy of Starbucks.

Lipstick, Lip gloss, lip stains. The options are endless, but one thing is sure—the brighter, the better! A vibrant lip color can bring your whole look together and give you a boost of confidence for any occasion. Anyone can do it, so try on a bright pink lip this summer and take a sip of a Mango Dragonfruit Lemonade Starbucks® Refreshers drink for the perfect twinning moment!

4. Body Glitter

Image: courtesy of Starbucks.

Who says makeup is just for your face? Body glitter is a fun and unique way to let your skin shimmer under the summer sun! Once a thing from the early 2000’s, body glitter is back; conveniently available as sprays, lotions, and even oils. Apply to a single area on your body for a sultry summer feel or rub it all over for a dazzling experience!

5. Striking Highlighter

Image: courtesy of Starbucks.

When Rihanna said “shine bright like a diamond,” she was talking about highlighter! Usually applied to the high points of your face, including your cheekbones, the tip of your nose, and cupid’s bow, highlighter is an easy way to enhance your natural features and sparkle like never before. Be bold this summer and leave behind your gold tones for electric silvers, purples, pinks, and more! There’s no such thing as overdoing it with highlighter, so grab that brush and go wild!

Image: courtesy of Starbucks.

Looking for more makeup tips? Follow Pink Neinu on Instagram and TikTok to get inspired and learn about the power of self-expression. And don’t forget to celebrate your new look by exploring the Summer Menu at Starbucks!

