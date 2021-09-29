5 Sculptural Nightstands You’ll Want From Urban Outfitters

Finding the right nightstand can sometimes be a pain. It always depends on the theme/color/size of your bedroom. For many the theme of your bedroom can be hard to pick out initially because within minuets your mind can change and you have a new vision in mind. If you’re going for more of a more modern looking room with a little edge, adding a sculptural piece of furniture can spice things up. Urban Outfitters has some of the chicest and affordable sculptural nightstands and end tables that can double as a nightstand.

Below, EBONY rounds up our top 5 picks.

This ceramic side table pays tributes to lovely curves of a woman’s body with side handles.



Femme Ceramic Side Table, $179, urbanoutfitters.com

This rust colored cut out side table is a fun pop of color.



Vera Ceramic Side Table, $189, urbanoutfitters.com

This sky blue bubble-edged side table is the perfect size for those low beds.



Stassi Indoor/Outdoor Side Table, $119, urbanoutfitters.com

Who doesn’t love a good western themed room? This bronze colored cactus doubles as a nightstand.



Cactus Copper Side Table, $499, urbanoutfitters.com