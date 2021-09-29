5 Sculptural Nightstands You’ll Want From Urban Outfitters

Finding the right nightstand can sometimes be a pain. It always depends on the theme/color/size of your bedroom. For many the theme of your bedroom can be hard to pick out initially because within minuets your mind can change and you have a new vision in mind. If you’re going for more of a more modern looking room with a little edge, adding a sculptural piece of furniture can spice things up. Urban Outfitters has some of the chicest and affordable sculptural nightstands and end tables that can double as a nightstand.
Below, EBONY rounds up our top 5 picks.