5 Silk Pillowcases to Save Your Face and Hair

Silk pillowcases are a must have in any beauty repertoire. Not only will the satiny pillow covers help you wake to less frazzled-looking hair but they’ll also keep your skin smooth and lineless.

Pillowcases made of cotton and other fabrics may cause friction, which can lead to blemishes and damaged, broken strands. Silk pillowcases, on the other hand, absorb less moisture from your skin and hair and will keep your locks from tangling. Plus, it’ll help keep you cool for a well-rested night as well.

Check out our round up, below, of five of the best-in-class silk pillowcases for everyday “I woke up like this “gorgeousness

Image: courtesy of Allied Home.



Allied Home Silk Dreams Pillowcase, $50, shop.alliedhomebedding.com







Image: courtesy of Gingerlily



Gingerlily Silk Standard Pillowcase, $125, bloomingdales.com

Image: courtesy of Brooklinen.



Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $53, brooklinen.com



Image: courtesy of Momme



Momme 22 Momme Zippered Silk Pillowcase, $39, mommesilk.com