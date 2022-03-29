|Florida Governor Signs Controversial ‘Don’t Say Gay’ Bill Into Law|5 Silk Pillowcases to Save Your Face and Hair|Penny Hardaway and the University of Memphis Are Accused of Violating NCAA Rules|Louis Vuitton’s New Moonlight Ankle Boots Are the Shoe of the Season|A Georgia Teen Has Been Accepted to Almost 50 Colleges and Received $1.3 Million in Scholarship Offers|7 Ways to Enforce Healthy Boundaries and Preserve Your Peace|John Legend to be Honored by Black Music Collective During Grammy Week|Bomani Jones Discusses His New Show ‘Game Theory’|Video: Yara Shahidi and ‘Grown-Ish’ Co-Stars Dish on What’s Next|Issa Rae’s Hoorae Takes Over the Kennedy Center in an Innovative Collaboration

5 Silk Pillowcases to Save Your Face and Hair

silk-pillowcases-beauty-tips
Image: Adene Sanchez for Getty Images.
Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

Silk pillowcases are a must have in any beauty repertoire. Not only will the satiny pillow covers help you wake to less frazzled-looking hair but they’ll also keep your skin smooth and lineless.

Pillowcases made of cotton and other fabrics may cause friction, which can lead to blemishes and damaged, broken strands. Silk pillowcases, on the other hand, absorb less moisture from your skin and hair and will keep your locks from tangling. Plus, it’ll help keep you cool for a well-rested night as well.

Check out our round up, below, of five of the best-in-class silk pillowcases for everyday “I woke up like this “gorgeousness

Image: courtesy of Allied Home.

Allied Home Silk Dreams Pillowcase, $50, shop.alliedhomebedding.com


Image: courtesy of Gingerlily

Gingerlily Silk Standard Pillowcase, $125, bloomingdales.com
Image: courtesy of Brooklinen.

Brooklinen Mulberry Silk Pillowcase, $53, brooklinen.com
Image: courtesy of Momme

Momme 22 Momme Zippered Silk Pillowcase, $39, mommesilk.com 
Image: courtesy of Casper

Casper Silk Pillowcase and Sleep Mask Set, $40, casper.com.

Share on Pinterest Share on LinkedIn

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.