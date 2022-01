It’s time to up your skin game. Acne? Dry and dull skin? Hyperpigmentation? No matter your issue, there may be a mask out there for you. Applying one twice a week should do the trick. Start now and the sun won’t be the only thing that’s glowing come summer.

Below, check out six masks that will keep your face on point.

Image: courtesy of Dr. Barbara Strum



Dr. Barbara Sturm Clarifying Mask, 20 ml, $65, drsturm.com



Improve your skin’s moisture barrier properties with the help of this mask, which contains balloon vine, viper’s bugloss, and sunflower seed oil.



Image: courtesy of Hanacure



Hanacure The All-In-One Facial, $29, hanacure.com



We like using this mask to detox our skin and give it a firmer and smoother appearance.



Image: courtesy of Dermstore



Herbivore Botanicals Blue Tansy Mask, $48, dermstore.com



Try this gel-like cooling treatment, which soothes and brightens sensitive and irritated skin.

Image: courtesy of Glossier



Glossier Mega Greens Galaxy Pack, $22, glossier.com



Slather this on once a week to minimize pores and leave the skin with a more even tone and a clean matte finish.



Image: courtesy of Kiehl’s



Kiehl’s Turmeric & Cranberry Seed Energizing Radiance Mask, $45, kiehls.com



Turmeric helps brighten up a dull complexion.