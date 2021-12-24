|Buy This: 6 Must-Have Items From the SSENSE Holiday Sale That I’m Buying for Myself|Video Interview: Tahj Mowry Dishes on His Celebrity Crush and His New Holiday Film ‘Let’s Get Merried’|‘Stardust’ is the Ultimate Celebration of Nat King Cole’s Legacy|‘Wheel of Time’ Actress Madeleine Madden on the Black Experience in Australia|Meghan Markle and Prince Harry Reveal Their Baby Girl Lilibet Diana|World Health Organization Investigating Mysterious, Deadly Illness in South Sudan|Devonia Inman Was Freed From Prison After 23 Years for a Crime He Didn’t Commit|The Block is Hot: 10 Best Dressed Women for Holiday Dressing Inspo|BoohooMan Is Getting Active With Its ‘Night Vision’ Capsule Collection|Hollywood’s Black Leading Ladies Are Getting Their Spotlight in Marcellas Reynolds’ Visual Anthology ‘Supreme Actresses’

Buy This: 6 Must-Have Items From the SSENSE Holiday Sale That I’m Buying for Myself

Image: courtesy of vgajic for Getty Images

‘Tis the season of gift-giving but don’t forget about yourself. While you’re running around getting last-minute gifts for others be sure to keep an eye out for a few things for yourself. Remember growing up and asking for certain items for Christmas— even going as far as creating a detailed, itemized list for your parents—yet they would still get you nothing that you wanted? Now is the time to treat ourselves, especially after the last hectic two years that we’ve endured.

At the moment, luxury shopping site SSENSE is having its annual sale, and it’s pretty good. This year I’m looking to buy pieces that can come together as one whole outfit but can also be used separately to jazz up other outfits as well. Below are some of the pieces I’m contemplating on purchasing.

Image: courtesy of SSENSE

I’m due for a new puffer jacket and this utilitarian black puffer from Heron Preston will go with all of my winter clothes.

Heron Preston Puffer Jacket, $634, ssense.com

See Also
Image: courtesy of Fear of God
Fear of God’s New Home Collection Ups the Comfortably Chic Ante This Season

Image: courtesy of SSENSE

For an extra layer of warmth, layer a fleece sweatshirt right under your coat.

Helmut Lang Patchwork Fleece Sweatshirt, $284, ssense.com
Image: courtesy of SSENSE

A black turtleneck is something you need in your closet at all times.

1017 ALYX 9SM Black Visual Turtleneck, $72, ssense.com
Image: courtesy of SSENSE

Thanks to this holiday weight wide-legged trousers will be my go-to pant.

Wales Bonner Virgin Wool Jones Bermuda Shorts, $421, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of SSENSE

High-top sneakers with a shearling lining makes sense on frigid days

Rick Owens Shearling Sneakers, $994, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of SSENSE

I’m in desperate need of a new bag that can hold my computer, phone, phone charger and other knick-knacks.

Marni PVC Shopping Tote, $167, ssense.com

Tags

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!