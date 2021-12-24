Buy This: 6 Must-Have Items From the SSENSE Holiday Sale That I’m Buying for Myself

‘Tis the season of gift-giving but don’t forget about yourself. While you’re running around getting last-minute gifts for others be sure to keep an eye out for a few things for yourself. Remember growing up and asking for certain items for Christmas— even going as far as creating a detailed, itemized list for your parents—yet they would still get you nothing that you wanted? Now is the time to treat ourselves, especially after the last hectic two years that we’ve endured.

At the moment, luxury shopping site SSENSE is having its annual sale, and it’s pretty good. This year I’m looking to buy pieces that can come together as one whole outfit but can also be used separately to jazz up other outfits as well. Below are some of the pieces I’m contemplating on purchasing.

Image: courtesy of SSENSE



I’m due for a new puffer jacket and this utilitarian black puffer from Heron Preston will go with all of my winter clothes.



Heron Preston Puffer Jacket, $634, ssense.com

Image: courtesy of SSENSE



For an extra layer of warmth, layer a fleece sweatshirt right under your coat.



Helmut Lang Patchwork Fleece Sweatshirt, $284, ssense.com



Image: courtesy of SSENSE



A black turtleneck is something you need in your closet at all times.



1017 ALYX 9SM Black Visual Turtleneck, $72, ssense.com



Image: courtesy of SSENSE



Thanks to this holiday weight wide-legged trousers will be my go-to pant.



Wales Bonner Virgin Wool Jones Bermuda Shorts, $421, ssense.com





Image: courtesy of SSENSE



High-top sneakers with a shearling lining makes sense on frigid days



Rick Owens Shearling Sneakers, $994, ssense.com



