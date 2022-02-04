Buy This: 6 Pimple Patches That’ll Shrink Your Breakouts Overnight

No matter our age, many of us will see a pimple pop up. And it always seems to appear right before a date, or wedding, or on the day you’re getting your photo taken. Before you pop that pimple, try hydrocolloidal pimple patches to absorb the zit gunk and shrink your acne breakout spots.
After your nightly skin care routine—right after you cleanse, tone and mask—slap on a pimple patch and then catch some z’s. Let it work its magic overnight. When you wake up in the morning, your zit will be greatly reduced.
Below, we’ve rounded up six zit-busters that will leave you pimple-free.