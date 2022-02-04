Buy This: 6 Pimple Patches That’ll Shrink Your Breakouts Overnight

No matter our age, many of us will see a pimple pop up. And it always seems to appear right before a date, or wedding, or on the day you’re getting your photo taken. Before you pop that pimple, try hydrocolloidal pimple patches to absorb the zit gunk and shrink your acne breakout spots.

After your nightly skin care routine—right after you cleanse, tone and mask—slap on a pimple patch and then catch some z’s. Let it work its magic overnight. When you wake up in the morning, your zit will be greatly reduced.

Below, we’ve rounded up six zit-busters that will leave you pimple-free.

Image: courtesy of Amazon.



Patchology Breakout Box 3-in-1 Acne Treatment Kit, $20, amazon.com



This fast-acting acne treatment, which contains tea tree oil and salicylic acid, heals blemishes and unclogs skin pores.

Image: courtesy of Peter Thomas.



Peter Thomas Roth Acne-Clear Invisible Dots, $32, dermstore.com



In addition to decreasing inflammation associated with acne, this zit zapper fights bacteria on contact and prevents it from spreading.

Image: courtesy of Peace out Dots.



Peace Out Acne Dots, $19, peaceoutskincare.com



This zit-busting treatment contains vitamin A and aloe vera and helps promote clear-looking skin while gently soothing and minimizing redness.



Image: courtesy of Stryx.



Stryx Pimple Patches, $12, stryx.com



These ultrathin and opaque-colored patches, reduce whiteheads and redness.





Image: courtesy of Star Face.



Star Face Hydro-Stars, $15, starface.world



These super-cute star-shape patches really stick as they absorb acne fluid and heal and protect the skin.

