6 Style Tips to Boost Your Confidence in 2022

The resolve to enter the new year better than the previous one is something that many of us aim to do every year. When the clock strikes midnight, we have the expectation of having our own Cinderella moment (the part where she has a major glow up, that is). More than anything, a transformation of this magnitude, at the core, requires us to be confident in our own resolve.
Little upgrades to our personal style can do wonders to making us feel hype. When we look good, we feel good; and when we feel good, we do our best. Here are some ways you can do this in the new year.
Find Your Super Power(Suit)
In 2012, Amy Cuddy gave a TED Talk about how ‘power posing’ could improve quality of life by invoking a sense of confidence through lifting your chest, holding your head to the sky and propping your hands on your hips. Power suits can have the same effect. Whether it’s a pinstripe two-piece matching set or a silky wrap dress that fits like a glove, you can never go wrong with a staple outfit that makes you feel like the #boss you are.
Bring Out Your Inner Shine
With all the winning you’re going to do in the new year, a little bit of flashy jewelry like gold nameplates and bedazzled bauble earrings will help you set the standard and remind you of your glory.
Stand Tall in Your Shoes
Whether it’s a classy heel or something from Cardi B’s latest collection, stand in your power and walk with pride.
No Matter the Situation, Give Them Face
You are a masterpiece and your face has every right to be adorned as such. A bold lip can set the tone of any day. The selection of a deep red or dark brown lip can elevate a simple outfit. A graphic liner pattern to highlight your eyes can also express your innermost feelings.
The Lip Bar’s Bawse Lady, a poppin’ Fenty gloss or adding some extra hydration to a regimented skincare routine can set the pace for serving major face, no matter the mood.
Smell Like Success
Develop your signature scent and leave your impression wherever you go. Scents bring us to specific moments in time and bring about a certain nostalgia that makes us feel good. Lavender essential oils, body oils from your favorite ‘hood supplier, or a luxurious perfume will make you hard to forget.
Get to the Bag, but Bring Your Own
The only baggage we want to see in 2022 are those with designer labels. Release your self-doubt, take in your excellence and carry on with pride. If you ever need a little extra boost, draw inspo from Black designers like Brandon Blackwood who bet on himself to launch this luxe brand of stunning bags.