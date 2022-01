Many people may think that sunglasses are only for spring or summer, but the sun shines all year round. If you are going for a different look, know that many smart options abound. Sporting a sick pair of cat-eyes and a shearling coat just screams sophisticated cool. Below, we’ve rounded up six stylish sunglasses to cop right now.

Image: courtesy of Barton Perreira.



Barton Perreira Galore Sun Sunglasses, $625, bartonperreira.com



The 1960s-style frames are are elegant yet slightly edgy.



Image: courtesy of Elisa Johnson



Elisa Johnson Lyric Leigh Sunglasses, $115, elisajohnson.co



Make a statement with these oval-shaped stunners.





Image: courtesy of Macy’s.



Coach Sunglasses, $176, macys.com

Not only will these chic up your look, but they will also provide 100 percent UV protection.



Image: courtesy of Tory Burch.



Tory Burch Sunglasses, $195, toryburch.com



Torry Burch’s butterfly-shaped sunnies are slightly angled to add some definition to your cheekbones.



Image: courtesy of Versace.



Versace Medusa Biggie Sunglasses, $327, versace.com



For those that days you need a pop of color, try these shades.