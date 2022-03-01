|Buy This: 5 Anti-Aging Serums to Keep the Black From Cracking|Exclusive Interview: Artist Brian Washington on How His Work Is a Masterful Study of the Civil Rights Movement|Artist Brian Washington’s Exhibit at the George W. Bush Presidential Center in Dallas Is a Must-See|EBONY Rundown: Young Thug Rallies Rappers to Get Africans Out of Ukraine, U.S. Expels 12 Russian Diplomats from United Nations, and More|What to Expect From Tomorrow’s State of the Union Address|Hidden History: 13 Trailblazing Black Photojournalists Who Have Shaped American History|With ‘Beyond Breathless,’ Queen Latifah Brings Awareness to the Lung Disease That Claimed Her Mother’s Life|Black Farmers Fear Foreclosure as Debt Relief Is Tied Up in Lawsuits|LeBron James Museum Slated to Open Next Year|Racial Profiling Is Taking Place at the Ukrainian Border as Folks Try to Flee the War

Buy This: 5 Anti-Aging Serums to Keep the Black From Cracking

Image: Disobey Art for Getty Images

Growing older is an inevitable and interesting process. Though we can’t stop growing older, we can make sure our Black doesn’t crack. Raise your hand if you’d like to wake up at 60 years old and have your skin radiant and wrinkle-free like actress Angela Bassett.

Yes, you can “wake up like this” if you take care of your skin and take preventive actions now. To help combat wrinkles and frown lines, cop a good anti-aging serum formulated with retinoids. Retinoids, are a form of vitamin A that help increase collagen production and help increase cell turnover, which in turn improves hyperpigmentation and skin smoothness. Dab a layer of retinol serum on during your nightly skincare routine and let the serum work its magic while you sleep.

Below are 5 anti-aging skincare serums to keep your skin looking youthful and help it flourish.

Image: courtesy of Kiehl’s

Kiehl’s Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Peptide, $62, kiehls.com
Image: courtesy of Neutrogena

Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum Capsules, $27, neutrogena.com
Image: courtesy of CVS

Cerave Skin Renewing Retinol Serum, $24, cvs.com
Image: courtesy of Mary Kay

Mary Kay Time Wise Repair Volu-Firm Advanced Lifting Serum, $74, marykay.com
Image: courtesy of Art Naturals

Art Naturals Hyaluronic Acid Serum, $14, artnaturals.com

More

LATEST STORIES

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.

About Us

Since 1945, EBONY magazine has shined a spotlight on the worlds of Black people in America and worldwide. Our commitment to showcasing the best and brightest as well as highlighting disparities in Black life has been, and will always be, cornerstone to EBONY.

Navigation

Links

Copyright ©2021 EBONY. All Rights Reserved.

Newsletter

Sign up for the EBONY Newsletter

When you sign up for the EBONY newsletter, you’ll be the first to know about all the latest news and updates that are important to you. Gain access to exclusive interviews, videos, special events, and product giveaways delivered right to your inbox!

By subscribing, you agree to share your email address with EBONY to receive our weekly emails, events, and other updates. Please see our privacy policy for more information.