Buy This: 5 Anti-Aging Serums to Keep the Black From Cracking

Growing older is an inevitable and interesting process. Though we can’t stop growing older, we can make sure our Black doesn’t crack. Raise your hand if you’d like to wake up at 60 years old and have your skin radiant and wrinkle-free like actress Angela Bassett.

Yes, you can “wake up like this” if you take care of your skin and take preventive actions now. To help combat wrinkles and frown lines, cop a good anti-aging serum formulated with retinoids. Retinoids, are a form of vitamin A that help increase collagen production and help increase cell turnover, which in turn improves hyperpigmentation and skin smoothness. Dab a layer of retinol serum on during your nightly skincare routine and let the serum work its magic while you sleep.

Below are 5 anti-aging skincare serums to keep your skin looking youthful and help it flourish.

Kiehl’s Micro-Dose Anti-Aging Retinol Serum with Ceramides and Peptide, $62, kiehls.com



Neutrogena Rapid Wrinkle Repair Retinol Face Serum Capsules, $27, neutrogena.com

Cerave Skin Renewing Retinol Serum, $24, cvs.com



Mary Kay Time Wise Repair Volu-Firm Advanced Lifting Serum, $74, marykay.com

