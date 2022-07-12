7 Barbiecore Trend Pieces That Every Pink-Loving Plus Fashionista Needs

To me, fashion is the most intimate art form there is. What you wear is a reflection of who you are. For the longest time, I opted for dark, drab hues and oversized silhouettes to conceal my figure—and I know other plus people who still do the same. But it’s high time for plus folks to come out of the shadows. We’re here, fat, and fashionable—so why not lean into the Barbiecore trend that’s dominating runways and newsfeeds?

Inspired by the Valentino Pink PPP Collection (and Pantone color!) from fall/winter 2022, hot pink was undoubtedly one of the hottest trends during red carpet season earlier this year with stars like Zendaya, Lizzo and Saweetie leaning towards the bright side.

And now, it’s your turn! Keep scrolling for Barbiecore-inspired summer dresses, swim and lightweight suits to make an impact this summer and fall.

Image: courtesy of Eloquii. I own this maxi dress in purple, and plan on copping all of the colors available. It’s simple and chic, clings in all of the right places and can be dressed up or down. Eloquii Cutout Tie Detail Dress, $110, eloquii.com

Image: courtesy of Hanifa.

Anything that Anifa Mvuemba does is bound to go viral. The founder of Hanifa sent this gorgeous, gradient maxi down the runway at her most recent show, and this dress hasn’t left my newsfeed (or my mind) since.

Hanifa Clara Knit Maxi, $399, hanifa.co.

Image courtesy of ASOS. You need this coverup for your next resort flex… ASOS DESIGN Curve Diamante Mesh Beach Cover Up, $85, asos.com. Image: courtesy of Alpine Butterfly Swim. …And this sexy, shimmery one-piece would pair perfectly with it. Alpine Butterfly Lyla Swimsuit, $150, alpinebutterflyswim.com. Image: courtesy of Nasty Gal. You know we love a good two-piece set around these parts. Nasty Gal Plus Size Belted Blazer With Feather Cuffs, $202, nastygal.com. Nasty Gal Plus Size Flared Pants With Feather Trims, $152, nastygal.com. Image: courtesy of Anthropologie. Midi skirts don’t get enough love. They’re perfect for work and play, and can be paired with sexy heels or cool sneakers. Try teaming this one with a white tank and kicks for brunch, then swap for strappy sandals for cocktail hour. Maeve Pleated Shine Midi Skirt, $120, anthropologie.com.