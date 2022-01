Tote bags have become an essential part of a man’s life. Finding the right bag for his needs is important. He may need only a small bag to carry a book. Or, he may need a tote large enough to fit a laptop, headphones, and hand sanitizer. A good sturdy bag can also be used for a grocery or shopping haul (especially, now that stores are taxing us for plastic bags).

No matter the size, the bag doesn’t have to be boring. Below, check out our roundup of fashionably fresh totes to fit your every need.

Image: courtesy of Coach



Coach Field Tote 40 In Signature Canvas With Patches, $595, coach.com



If you’re into patches and pops of color, then this Coach canvas and leather tote was made for you.



Image: courtesy of SSENSE



Comme Des Garçons Huge Logo Tote, $530, ssense.com



This zippered tote will keep your belongings safe and dry on rainy days.



Image: courtesy of SSENSE



Études Logo November Tote, $44, ssense.com





Études cobalt tote is the perfect size to throw your necessities in and go.



Image: courtesy of Matches Fashion



Marni Tank Top Perforated-Jersey Tote Bag, $390, matchesfashion.com



Marni’s play on a jersey turned tote is a fun athletic statement.



Image: courtesy of Alexander McQueen



Alexander McQueen North South Tote Bag, $1,250, alexandermcqueen.com



This tote comes with a crossbody strap so you carry it hands-free.



Image: courtesy of Noach



Noah Herringbone Tote, $68, noahny.com



Noah’s structured army green bag look better the more weathered it gets.