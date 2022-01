Handbags are fun and flirty accessories. Buying the right one is almost like a science. You have to think about its shape and size and how often you’d use it. Is bigger really better? Sometimes all you need for the day are your lipstick, house keys, sanitizer, and ID.

Below are seven of the coolest mini bags that’s the right fit for those days when all you need are the essentials.

Image: courtesy of By Far



By Far Micro Cush Leather Bag, $305, byfar.com



Make a statement with this teeny, colorful hobo.

Image: courtesy of Marc Jacobs



Marc Jacobs The Snapchat Tiger Stripe Plush Camera Bag, $375, marcjacobs.com



A faux fur piece will add some warmth to your look this winter.

Image: courtesy of Boyy



Boyy Wonton 20 Handbag, $1,140, boyy.com



This lavender wonder will look great in your #OOTD photos.

Image: courtesy of Amina Muaddi



Amina Muaddi Super Amini Giorgia Tote , $703, ounass.ae



You’ll go wild for Amina Muaddi’s zebra-print bag.



Image: courtesy of Brandon Blackwood



Brandon Blackwood Syl Bag, $150, brandonblackwood.com



For those who love to wear all black, here’s a pop of color.

Image: courtesy of FarFetch



Jacquemus Mini Le Chiquito Leather Bag, $475, farfetch.com



On the days you’re in an all-black mood, pull out this cute selection.