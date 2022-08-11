7 Last-Minute Drugstore Grooming Products To Grab Before Your Flight Takes Off

Most people pack their suitcase a day or so before, and their toiletry products are usually an after-thought. How many times have you realized after packing your suitcase that you didn’t pack any deodorant or lotion when you arrive at your final destination? Don’t you just hate that, especially if your vacay locale is in a spot where there isn’t a drugstore nearby.
As the saying goes, if you stay ready, you don’t need to get ready. Have a dopp kit prepared in advance for any last minute trips that you can just grab and go. Here are a few items for you to stock it with.