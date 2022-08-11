|Celebrity Chef Richard Ingraham Partners With CÎROC to Create Tropical Tasting Menu|Angela Yee is Leaving ‘The Breakfast Club’ After 12 Years|7 Last-Minute Drugstore Grooming Products To Grab Before Your Flight Takes Off|These Black-Owned Interior Design Firms Are Changing Up The Industry|Socialite Kathy Hilton Mistakes Lizzo for ‘Precious’ on Bravo’s ‘Watch What Happens Live’|7 Polo Shirts To Flex This Season|August Editor’s Letter: Queen Sugar and a Legacy of Black Love|EBONY Rundown: Jury Selected in Vanessa Bryant’s Case Against LA County, Sesame Place Announces New Diversity Initiatives Following Lawsuit, And More|Rising Star Chanté Adams Dishes on Her New Series ‘A League of Their Own,’ and Not Wanting To Do ‘Trauma Porn’|Marshawn Lynch Arrested for Driving Under the Influence

7 Last-Minute Drugstore Grooming Products To Grab Before Your Flight Takes Off

Left: Cremo, Nivea, Aveeno, Quip
Most people pack their suitcase a day or so before, and their toiletry products are usually an after-thought. How many times have you realized after packing your suitcase that you didn’t pack any deodorant or lotion when you arrive at your final destination? Don’t you just hate that, especially if your vacay locale is in a spot where there isn’t a drugstore nearby.

As the saying goes, if you stay ready, you don’t need to get ready. Have a dopp kit prepared in advance for any last minute trips that you can just grab and go. Here are a few items for you to stock it with.

Image: courtesy of Target

Harry’s Stone Body Wash, $3, target.com
Image: courtesy of CVS.

Goodline Grooming Co. Daily Face Moisturizer, $12, cvs.com
Image: courtesy of CVS.

Aveeno Daily Moisturizing Lotion for Dry Skin, $7, cvs.com
Image: courtesy of Walgreens

Nivea Men Maximum Hydration Deep Cleaning Face Scrub, $7, walgreens.com
Image: courtesy of Walmart
​​
Degree Degree for Men Dry Protection Cool Rush Antiperspirant Deodorant, $8, walmart.com
Image: courtesy of Walgreens.

Magic Shave Sportin’ Waves Gel Pomade, $4, walgreens.com
Image: courtesy of Walmart.

KISS 360 Power Wave Medium Soft Travel Oval Hair Brush, $10, walmart.com
Image: courtesy of Rite Aid.

Rite Aid Dental Travel Pack, $3, riteaid.com
